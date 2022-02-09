DJ Alok vs Maro vs K: Who is the best Free Fire character for beginners?

When it comes to choosing a character for beginners in Free Fire, a few parameters have to be considered. For starters, their ability has to be easy to understand and use. If it is complex, newbies will get confused.

Three of the best current characters are DJ Alok, Maro, and K. Their combat prowess is the stuff of legends, and they are helpful in many situations. However, only one can be ideal for beginners.

Breaking down DJ Alok, Maro, and K in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, allows users to support their squad in combat. When used, it forms an aura within which allies can recover 5HP/second and move faster by 15% for 10 seconds. After being used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

DJ Alok's primary role in combat is to support the team by healing them. Since the ability has a low cooldown time, it can be used frequently in battle. This will not only provide a tactical benefit but will also help players conserve their medical supplies.

Maro

Ability

Maro's ability, Falcom Fervor, enables gamers to deal more damage the further away they are from their intended target. At the maximum range, the damage inflicted is increased by 25%. Additionally, an extra 3.5% damage will also be dealt to opponents who have been marked by other abilities.

Combat usage

Maro's ability in combat will ensure that headshots with snipers will guarantee instant knockouts or eliminations in Free Fire. Players using ARs will even be able to benefit from the bonus damage that it grants.

K

Ability

K's ability, Master of All, helps users by providing EP bonuses. It has two modes, called Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, EP is converted to HP at a 500% rate, while they gain 3 EP every second in the latter. Additionally, the total EP is also increased to 250 during the match.

Combat usage

In combat, K is helpful to other teammates when they have EP. His skill can rapidly heal them to full HP. However, he is better off being used by solo players for the most part.

Verdict

Although all three Free Fire characters are helpful for beginners, the simplest to learn and master is Maro. His ability is passive and requires no cooldown to function. Additionally, this skill is useful to both solo players and during squad matches.

While DJ Alok and K are still great characters to pick in Free Fire, beginners will take time learning to adjust to their abilities. This may hamper their matches and make it difficult to play effectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer