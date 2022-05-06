5 tips & tricks to rush at houses in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Rushing is an art in Free Fire, and those who execute it successfully without dying are considered artists. However, rushing a house is an entirely different ball game.

Rushing into a house is starkly different than rushing on open ground. Space is limited, there are several layers of elevation, and blind turns everywhere. Successfully being able to flush out enemies or eliminate them is a feat on its own. On that vein here are some tips and tricks that players can use to achieve the same.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

How players can improve their odds of successfully rushing houses in Free Fire

5) Do not advance across open terrain towards the house

When advancing towards a house, moving through open terrain is not a good idea. If the enemy has an LMG, the player will either get pinned down or eliminated outright.

The best way to approach a house is either by moving from cover to cover, or by erecting gloo walls along the way. While the latter is a viable option, a lot of gloo walls will be wasted in the process.

4) When playing with a squad, rush the house from multiple sides

When playing with a squad, it is not wise to stack up and rush the house from one direction. If the enemy has perfect aim with a grenade, the entire squad is likely to take damage and may get eliminated.

To avoid this scenario, players should split up into teams of two and approach the house from multiple sides. This not only confuses the enemy but makes it harder for them to defend on multiple fronts.

3) Use gloo walls to scale the sides of the house

When an enemy occupies a house, they usually fortify it using gloo walls. They block up entry points on the ground floor, making it difficult for players to gain access. Alternatively, they camp on the first floor and block access to the staircase using a gloo wall.

Thankfully, there is a way to bypass this problem. Players can use gloo walls to build a staircase to the first floor and attack the enemy from an open window. While there are a few risks involved, this strategy is worth implementing.

2) Throw flashbangs and cooked grenades to displace opponents

Flashbangs are an overlooked utility item in Free Fire. They are seldom used during the match as most players focus on using their abilities. However, when it comes to rushing a house, this utility item plays an important role.

Flashbangs can be thrown into buildings to blind and disorientate opponents. This can then be followed up by throwing cooked grenades that will detonate on impact. If done correctly, the occupants of the building will sustain major injuries and perhaps even die.

1) Use shotguns and SMGs inside the house for maximum efficiency

While any weapon can be used inside the house, for optimal efficiency, players should use shotguns and SMGs. These weapons are perfect for close-range gunfights and deal a lot of damage in a short timespan.

However, players will have to be careful while using SMGs as they tend to have a bit of extra recoil. Furthermore, with gunfights inside houses being chaotic, it is a good idea to end them as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

