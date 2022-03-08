5 tips to use shotguns precisely in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Shotguns are deadly close-range weapons in Free Fire MAX. A headshot almost guarantees an elimination every time. However, the weapon class does have a few limitations.

Owing to the small magazine size and range, players have to get close to their opponents and be precise with each shot to make it count. Such being the case, newcomers to the game seem to be unable to use shotguns effectively. Hopefully, these simple tips will help improve shotgun usability in-game.

Follow these simple tips to get better at using shotguns in Free Fire MAX

5) Get close to the target before firing

Shotguns have a very limited range in Free Fire MAX. if a player were to shoot them from mid-range, the chances are that none of the pellets will make contact with the target.

Unfortunately, the only way to solve this distance issue is by closing the gap in combat. Players need to get close to their opponents before pulling the trigger. This will ensure that all pellets in the round will inflict damage.

4) Time the shot

Shotguns have very limited magazine sizes. The M1887 for example, has only two rounds per reload. This means that after the player fires at an opponent, they have to reload immediately.

If the player misses their target, executing a counter-attack will be easy. To avoid this scenario, players need to aim their shots correctly. Even if the target is not eliminated, they will think twice before counter-attacking with low HP.

3) Reload whenever possible

Certain shotguns in Free Fire MAX have larger magazine sizes than others. For example, the Mag-7 has a base magazine size of eight rounds. This means that players will be able to shoot eight times before having to reload.

However, given how fast-paced combat is, players should always reload when they can. This will give them a tactical edge in combat and allow them to sustain fire longer. If an enemy were to rush or counter-attack at close-range, they would be able to fend it off with ease.

2) Bodyshots are not useless

While most weapons demand that the player land headshots to deal a lot of damage, the shotgun is more forgiving. Given its high damage output at point-blank range, bodyshots deal enough damage to secure kills.

When combined with Hayato's Bushido ability, this weapon class becomes extremely lethal. With each shot able to bypass armor, opponents will not be able to sustain many hits and survive.

1) Try to shoot at opponents from the back

Despite shotguns being powerful, their limitations make them a high-risk, high-reward weapon in Free Fire MAX. Just as players can use them to eliminate targets, opponents can use them just as easily to eliminate players.

To safely use shotguns (or at the very least fire the first round without taking return fire) players should try to engage targets from behind. Given the time it takes to react to a shot, at least two rounds will hit the opponent before they can deploy a gloo wall.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish