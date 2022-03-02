5 tips for using gloo walls like pro players in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Gloo walls are considered by many as the meta-utility item in Free Fire MAX. They can be used in numerous ways, both offensively and defensively. Mastering its uses will allow the player an edge in-game.

While understanding the basics of how gloo walls work is good enough for most matches, an in-depth understanding will be beneficial for players. This will allow them to outsmart their opponents and easily defeat them in combat.

Tips to get better at using gloo walls in Free Fire MAX

5) Conserve gloo walls in combat

Gloo walls are useful when defending against an attack. However, players should learn when not to use them. Although these utility items can be found easily all over the map, they are finite in number.

If players were to use all their reserve gloo walls in the early game, they'd be left defenseless in the late game. Without natural cover, they'll have to hope that an enemy does not engage them in battle.

4) Placement matters

Many players focus on placing gloo walls fast. While this skill is important, placing it correctly is of the essence. If a gloo wall is not placed properly, its utility in combat becomes negligible.

Players must understand in which direction and angle to place a gloo wall for maximum protection. Failing to do so will allow opponents to easily gain the upper hand and secure an elimination.

3) Confuse the enemy by placing multiple gloo walls

An easy gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX is to simply place multiple gloo walls in and around the area. Enemies will be forced to approach cautiously as they'll be unsure where the player is hiding.

This trick can be used to confuse opponents to buy enough time to rotate or retreat. To further improve upon this strategy, players can place landmines on the inner side of the gloo wall. If an opponent rushes without caution, they'll take heavy damage from the explosion.

2) Reaction time is important

What sets Free Fire MAX pro players apart from the average gamer is their reaction time. Placing a gloo wall should become a basic reflex action. The moment players hear a gunshot nearby or sustain damage, a gloo wall should be placed.

This will give them time to heal and plan what to do next. Additionally, once the gloo wall goes up, the enemy loses their line of sight with the player. This makes it harder for them to execute a follow-up attack.

1) Knowing when to abandon the gloo wall

Gloo walls are powerful defensive items in Free Fire MAX. However, they are not invincible. Even if players are using Robo and Nairi's abilities together, their gloo wall will still not last forever under fire.

With such being the case, players must know when to abandon their gloo wall and move on or create a new one. This will ensure that they take no damage when the gloo wall breaks and bullets begin to pour in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

