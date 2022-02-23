5 tips for using grenades like pros in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Grenades can provide a tactical edge in combat for Free Fire MAX players. If used correctly, they can even out the odds in combat. However, learning to use them takes some time and effort.

Players often make silly mistakes that lead to them taking damage from their own grenades. While learning from past mistakes is a great way to improve efficiency with the item, following a few tips will make the learning process easier.

Follow these tips to use grenades like professionals in Free Fire MAX

5) Cook them before throwing to deal damage on impact

Normally, throwing grenades at any enemy is not as effective as it's made out to be. Given the time it takes to explode, opponents can easily run away from the blast radius. This essentially renders the grenade useless.

To ensure that this scenario does not occur, players must cook their grenades before throwing them. Once it lands next to an opponent, they will have no time to react or escape from the blast radius.

4) Throw them from behind cover when possible

When throwing a grenade, some amount of time is needed to aim and lob it in the correct direction. This leaves players open to a counterattack. Enemies can land a clean headshot to secure a kill.

To avoid this from happening, players should always throw grenades from behind the cover. This reduces the risk of taking damage, and players can take their time, cook grenades, and throw them.

3) Check throwing angles to ensure there are no obstructions

Grenades are thrown in an arc. This means that they go upward before reaching their target. This allows for maximum distance covers. However, this poses a risk when throwing grenades from inside houses or areas that have a roof.

If the arc passes through the roof, there is a high chance that when the grenade is thrown, it will fall down. Players throwing grenades will take damage and may even be eliminated. Thus, players must check the throwing arc before lobbing a grenade at their opponents.

2) Compensate for the bounce factor

When a grenade lands, it tends to bounce a short distance unless stopped by another object. This makes it hard to place the grenade exactly where it needs to be. Thankfully, there is an easy trick to overcome this problem.

When throwing grenades, Free Fire MAX players need to envision where the grenade needs to be rather than where it has to land. This will help them compensate for the bounce factor and improve accuracy when throwing it at long range.

1) Don't use grenades in close-range combat

While grenades are useful items in Free Fire MAX, throwing them at close range is not the best idea. Given how powerful they are, players are bound to take damage alongside their opponents.

However, if a grenade has to be thrown at close range, players should deploy a gloo wall for protection soon after throwing. In theory, this should mitigate the blast damage and keep the user safe.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu