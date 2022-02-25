5 tips to win hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX

Hot-drops are intense, action-packed locations in Free Fire MAX. The sole purpose of these drop locations is to provide players with an opportunity to rack up kills. If they succeed, they will be rewarded with a high K/D ratio. Unfortunately, not everyone is skilled enough to survive the hot-drop.

Most players land and are outright eliminated or die in combat. Unfortunately, there's not much that can be done about the lack of gun skills. However, there are techniques and strategies one can use to improve the odds of winning.

Tips that will greatly improve the odds of winning hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX

5) Try to attack the opponent from the back or when they are looting

When engaging an opponent in a hot-drop zone, a frontal assault is not the best option. Players should engage opponents by firing at them from the back. With any luck, the initial few rounds that land on target should be enough to secure a kill.

Alternatively, players can even wait until their opponent gets busy looting. While they are on the loot interface screen, they will not be able to react promptly when being shot at. This drastically improves the odds of securing a clean elimination.

4) Avoid chasing the enemy into a building or structure

When an enemy has been engaged, Free Fire MAX players should avoid chasing them into a building or structure. Without a line of sight, the opponent will be able to lay an ambush or use a landmine as a deterrent.

In such scenarios, it's best if players either stay nearby and wait for their opponent to exit the house or toss a few grenades inside. With any luck, they should inflict damage and force the enemy back into the open.

3) Secure high ground before initiating a fight

Before initiating a fight, securing high ground is always a good idea. This will allow the player to enjoy superior shooting angles and gain a direct advantage in combat.

Furthermore, if they are being pushed back by an enemy, they can easily rotate to safety and recuperate. Given the amount of time the enemy will take to reach the high ground, the player will be long gone by then.

2) Find weapons that are well-suited for close-range to mid-range combat

Although assault rifles and snipers can technically be used in areas with limited space, the rate of fire will limit players drastically. To be more efficient in hot-drop fights, it's best if players use SMGs with shotguns.

This will allow them to deal more damage over a short period of time and swiftly defeat their opponents. The best combination of these weapon types is the UMP and M1887.

1) Avoid getting trapped in a corner or pinned down

When fighting in hot-drop zones in Free Fire MAX, it is of the utmost importance that players do not become trapped in corners. The enemy will be able to toss grenades to get an easy elimination.

Players should also avoid getting pinned down in combat. If this occurs, their opponents will be able to camp the area and apply pressure on them. Eventually, without the means to escape, players will be eliminated either by gunfire or zone damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu