5 tips to win hot-drop fights in high rank in Free Fire MAX

One of the most exciting and adrenaline-pumping aspects of Free Fire MAX is hot-drops. These are drop locations on the map, where players partake in intense, action-packed combat with opponents. This presents them with an opportunity to improve their K/D ratio.

While it may seem straightforward, it may get difficult for players to play in high ranks. Apart from fine-tuning their gun skills, users can utilize innovative techniques and strategies to improve their chances of winning. Additionally, these tips can be followed to make the task easier.

Hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX can be made easier by following these pointers

5) Avoid head-on attacks

In high-ranking Free Fire MAX matches, gamers can rest assured that their opponents are one step ahead at all times. Hence, it is always advisable not to go on a head-on attack, which could get them killed.

To increase their chances of winning, players can try and eliminate their opponents when their backs are turned. Another effective way to take out opponents is shooting them when they are busy looting.

4) Avoid rushing into buildings

Sometimes when enemies are engaged, they lure players into buildings or structures with numerous hiding spots inside. With no clear line of sight, it becomes difficult for players to land a kill shot or even initiate an ambush.

Players need to be innovative in such situations and have patience. Sooner or later, the enemies in hiding will come out, which is when they should attack. Alternatively, tossing a few grenades inside may hasten the process of them leaving the building.

3) High grounds are key to success

The chances of getting killed, if not directly, by enemy crossfire are exponentially high during hot-drop fights. This is why securing the high ground and vantage points is essential before engaging in a battle.

The high ground can enable players to have better shooting angles, which is a massive advantage during combat. Players being pushed back can also rotate to safety and recuperate while their opponents try to reach the high ground.

2) Select close to mid-range weapons for effective combat

The most effective weapons used during hot-drop fights are SMGs with shotguns. Since hot-drops are mostly close-combat fights, these weapons are best suited for the task.

Furthermore, using other weapons such as snipers during these fights can drastically limit players' combat effectiveness. The rate of fire for these guns is not good enough for close combat.

1) Avoid tight spaces

Probably the most important thing to remember when fighting in a Free Fire MAX hot-drop zone is not to get trapped in corners. Enemies can toss grenades and easily eliminate the player.

Getting pinned down will also enable opponents to camp in the users' area and apply pressure on them. Even if they don't secure a kill outright, the player will eventually die to zone damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer