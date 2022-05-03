5 tricks to use Gloo Wall wisely in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Gloo walls are irreplaceable utility items in Free Fire MAX. They can be used in numerous ways depending on the situation and circumstances. However, not everyone has mastered this item yet.

Most merely place it down when fired upon and take shelter behind it. While this is its primary utility, there's so much more than one can do with gloo walls. Continue reading to learn some easy-to-learn tricks.

These simple gloo walls tricks can be a game-changer in Free Fire MAX

5) Stop vehicles in their tracks

Gloo walls can take a beating in Free Fire MAX. On average, depending on the weapon being used, a full magazine will be required to break them. This makes them excellent bullet spongers in combat.

Aside from bullets, gloo walls can even absorb the shock of an oncoming vehicle. They can stop a vehicle dead in its tracks no matter the speed. This is rather useful for stopping an enemy who's gone on road rage in-game.

4) Block entry points to buildings

House-to-house combat is not a rare sight in Free Fire MAX. Depending on the location, gunfights often spill into houses. In these close-quarter shootouts, the odds of survival dwindle drastically.

To ensure that opponents don't get access to the house, players can use gloo walls to block off entry points. If the enemy wants to gain entry, they'll have to waste a lot of ammunition. This lowers their combat efficiency in the long run.

3) Climb buildings

It's unclear who discovered it first, but gloo walls can be used as stairs to climb buildings' tops. Although it takes a lot of practice to get the placement right, it can be applied to any structure in-game once mastered.

Players can execute this trick to secure high ground or flank opponents on the other side of the building. Although this trick is useful, getting down might become an issue if the gloo walls are destroyed.

2) Deny enemy players the ability to rush

During rush attacks, enemies advance towards the player's position and pin them in place with gunfire. Once a forward ground has been established, they push further and eventually force the players out of their position.

While fully countering the rush takes a bit of practice, there are ways to slow it down with ease. All players need to do is toss a few gloo wall grenades in the attackers' path. This will break their line of sight and force them to either waste ammo breaking the gloo wall or go around it, which gives players time to get into a firing position.

1) Help and heal players behind cover

During rush attacks or normal combat in Free Fire MAX, gloo walls offer excellent temporary protection for injured and downed players. This allows their teammates to rush to their aid and help them get back into the fight.

While this can be done behind hardcover, players have no control over it. Whereas with the gloo wall, if an enemy tries to rush an injured player, they can play another gloo wall to execute the 360-degree gloo wall trick.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen