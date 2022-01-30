5 most underrated female characters in Garena Free Fire

Although Free Fire has numerous female characters to choose from, a few are ignored in-game. Players tend not to use them as their abilities are not beneficial to their playstyle.

While this reason is logical, the characters in question are indeed powerful. Their unique abilities can help improve the odds of securing a Booyah in every match.

These underrated female characters in Free Fire deserve to be selected more often

5) Kapella

Kapella's ability in Free Fire is called Healing Song and focuses on improving all-around healing in-game. It buffs up the quality of healing items and skills by 20%. This makes them more effective and allows the user to recover more HP at once.

Additionally, downed allies receive 30% less HP loss. This will give the team more time to help up the ally and reduce the likelihood of a bleed out. This is useful when reaching a downed teammate is not an immediate possibility.

4) Notora

Notora's ability in the game is called Racer's Blessing and it helps players passively heal on the move. When driving a vehicle, the user and all teammates recover 5 HP every 2.2 seconds.

After sustaining injuries in a gunfight, the entire team can get into a vehicle and heal. This will ensure that no medkits or inhalers are used. Players can keep them stockpiled for the end zones.

3) Olivia

Olivia's ability in Free Fire is called Healing Touch and it allows teammates to be helped-up with benefits. Upon being helped up, the player will receive an extra 80 HP.

This ensures that they are ready to get into the fight sooner and less medkits have to be used to attain full HP. This is useful in intense gunfights where players don't have time to heal due to constant pressure from the enemy.

2) Shani

Shani's ability in the game is called Gear Recycle and it helps players keep their armor neat and shiny. For every kill secured during the match, the user has their armor's durability restored by 30%. If the durability is already at max, the armor can be upgraded to level 3.

In combat, this ability is great for players who sustain damage often. They can replenish the armor's durability with each kill and keep using it for longer. This is very useful during the end zones when supplies are hard to find.

1) Clu

Clu's ability in Free Fire is called Tracing Steps and helps find opponents in-game. When activated, it lasts for 7.5 seconds and all enemies within a 70-meter radius are highlighted. Once used, the ability takes 60 seconds to cool down.

The only shortcoming is that it works if opponents are not in a prone or squat position. However, given that they are on the move most of the time, this shouldn't be an issue.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

