5 underrated Free Fire characters you should use for rank push in April 2022

For most Free Fire players who rank-push, using meta characters is the only way forward. Thanks to their abilities and utility, choosing anyone else would be folly or leave them at a tactical disadvantage.

Sadly, this is not the case. All characters can be used to gain an advantage if the player knows how to use them. In fact, some of the most useful characters in the game are those that are overlooked and underrated.

Using these underrated Free Fire characters will give players an edge during rank push

5) Clu

Although Clu does not offer any combat bonuses, her ability, Tracing Steps, can help players locate opponents with ease. When activated, all opponents within a 50 meter radius are marked for five seconds.

Since the information is shared among players, they can coordinate and attack the enemy head-on. However, players will have to use the ability sparingly as it has a cooldown time of 75 seconds.

4) Nairi

Nairi is one of the newer characters in Free Fire, but he's no stranger to warfare. Thanks to his ability, Ice Iron, he can protect himself better due to his understanding of gloo walls.

His ability allows damaged gloo walls to recover 20% of their durability every second. As a bonus perk, he can also deal 20% extra damage to gloo walls while using an assault rifle.

3) Dasha

At first glance, Dasha doesn't seem to be very useful as a character. However, that's far from the truth. Her ability, Partying On, gives players lower recoil, allowing them to sustain fire easily.

In addition to the 6% reduction in the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil, players will also take reduced fall damage of 30%. As a final bonus, the recovery time from fall damage will be reduced by 60%.

2) Rafael

Following the OB33 update, Rafael got a slight buff. His ability, Dead Silent, now inflicts 40% bleed-out damage to downed enemies. This makes it harder for them to be helped up in time.

In addition to the bleed-out bonus, Rafael can make snipers and marksman rifles silent without silencer attachments. This will allow players to shoot at opponents without giving away their position.

1) Miguel

Miguel is a hardened battle veteran in the world of Free Fire. His ability, Crazy Slayer, allows the character to recover EP during combat. For every foe slain, 30 EP is regained by the user.

Having a steady supply of EP is always useful in the game, irrespective of the playstyle. With a full EP bar, players can rest assured that they will be able to survive many encounters without needing a lot of medkits.

