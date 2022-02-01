5 most underrated Free Fire pet abilities after OB32 update

Despite there being so many pets for users to choose from in Free Fire, only a handful are used regularly. While this can be attributed to playstyle and game mode, a lot of it boils down to the pet's ability in combat.

While some of them have become meta in-game, others tend to feel underwhelmed. However, contrary to belief, they are merely underrated. Due to the community not taking an interest in them, they have been shelved for the most part. Nevertheless, they have their uses in combat.

Free Fire pets that may be underrated but are surely not underpowered

5) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig's ability in Free Fire, Nimble Ninja, helps the user shake off unwanted markings in-game. It reduces the duration of the enemy's man-marking skills by 50%.

This is useful when going up against characters such as Moco and Shirou. It essentially makes their ability redundant and helps the user get off their radar faster.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability in-game is called Panda's Blessings. It helps the user heal after a fight by restoring 10 HP every time a kill has been secured.

Although 10 HP might not sound like a lot, when facing multiple opponents or being stuck in a 1v4 situation, the extra HP does help. It allows the user to stay in the fight longer and improves their odds of survival.

3) Shiba

Shiba's ability in Free Fire, Mushroom Sense, helps the user find mushrooms easily. It marks one mushroom in the surrounding area every 120 seconds. Once marked, the mushroom is highlighted for 30 seconds.

While the ability to mark mushrooms may not sound useful, it is highly beneficial for characters who rely on EP. Furthermore, given their size, it's not always easy to spot them while in a hurry. Having them highlighted makes it easier for the user to find and consume them.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's ability, Smooth Gloo, helps the user gain a tactical advantage in combat. It produces a gloo wall every 100 seconds, provided the user has less than two gloo walls in their inventory.

Although gloo walls can easily be found in-game, however, towards the end zones, finding them becomes an issue. Due to limited play space and shortage of loot, the user will be left without gloo walls. This is where Mr. Waggor's ability comes into play and becomes a lifesaver.

1) Moony

Moony's ability in Free Fire, Paranormal Protection, helps the user take less damage while interacting with items. It reduces damage taken by 35% when the user is in an interaction countdown.

While a player can indeed move out of harm's way and restart the interaction countdown, at times, it poses a risk. This is especially true if the user has low health and restart the process of using a medkit. This is where Moony helps by reducing the damage taken and allowing the user to complete the task.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

