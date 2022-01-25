Nairi vs Moco vs Alok: Who is the best Free Fire character in January 2022?

With so many characters to choose from in Free Fire, finding the right one can get confusing. This is especially true for players with a limited amount of diamonds to spend in-game.

This being the case, a few players will want to know who is the best among Nairi, Moco, and DJ Alok. Despite all three being meta characters in-game, only one is well-suited for all playstyles. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Comparing Nairi, Moco, and DJ Alok in Free Fire on their abilities and combat usage

Nairi's ability

Nairi's Ice Iron ability allows him to focus on improving gloo walls in Free Fire. When a gloo wall placed by the user takes damage, it will recover 30% of the current durability every second. Additionally, the user can deal 25% increased damage to gloo walls with assault rifles.

Nairi in combat

In combat, Nairi plays a dual role. He can either be used offensively or defensively in any given scenario. When used defensively, his ability allows gloo walls to last longer under fire. If used offensively, he can rush enemy gloo walls and break them easily.

Moco's ability

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability provides herself and her teammates with a tactical edge in combat. When an enemy has been shot, they are highlighted for five seconds and become visible. This information is also shared by the team.

Moco in combat

In combat, Moco plays a tactical role by revealing opponents on the battlefield. Using this information, teammates can reposition or strategize an attack plan. This is useful when taking risks has to be kept to a minimum.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat ability utilizes the power of music to enhance combat prowess. It lasts for 10 seconds after activation and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds. When activated, a 5-meter healing aura is created. Users within this aura can recover 5 HP/second and move 15% faster.

DJ Alok in combat

In combat, DJ Alok plays the role of a support character in Free Fire. Using his ability, he can heal the entire team and keep them in the fight longer. If things don't go according to plan, using the speed boost, everyone can rotate to safety.

Verdict

When it comes to choosing a Free Fire character that provides tactical benefits for any situation, DJ Alok is perfect. With his tactical ability having a cooldown period of just 45 seconds, players can use it often during a match.

The ability will allow the user to either be a lone wolf and play solo or be a vital part of a squad. Furthermore, given its utility, it can be easily used in combination with several other abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

