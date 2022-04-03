5 YouTubers who quit playing Free Fire

Garena's prominent shooter, Free Fire, has garnered an immense player base globally. The enormous viewership on YouTube depicts the rapid growth of Free Fire's worldwide community. Individuals will find tons of YouTube stars who have begun their journey just by filming FF-relevant content.

Nothing could resist these popular stars carrying on in the community, but conversely, there are some personalities who decided to leave the community despite their gleaming achievements. Most reasons are still unrevealed. However, certain speculations have been circulating in the community for a long time.

YouTubers who quitted playing Free Fire and left the game's community

5) MAPRANG

Subscribers: 227 thousand

The YouTube channel "MAPRANG" is owned by an excellent female player. She joined YouTube on May 24, 2020, and started publishing videos since June 20, 2020. With only 14 uploads, she has accumulated a decent number of 227K subscribers and 5.5 million total views.

MAPRANG was often seen playing with an extensively popular player called "RUOK FF." She could be a household name, but before that, she quit the game and went inactive after filming her last video the same year on October 2.

4) MJ Sniper

Subscribers: 59.8 thousand

MJ Sniper (Manish Joshi) joined YouTube on May 9, 2013, and initiated the journey with his first video on June 13, 2018. He used to play several games and do livestreams frequently. Garena's BR-shooter was one of the most played. He has gained over 59.8K subscribers and 283K total views so far, with 175 uploads.

It seems he didn't get enough support from the Free Fire community and hence decided not to feature FF-relevant content anymore. He's been infrequent now, as he last livestreamed a different shooter game on December 26, 2021.

3) DsPedro Free Fire

Subscribers: 69.8 thousand

DsPedro joined YouTube on July 20, 2015, and started the journey by featuring Free Fire gameplay videos since December 27, 2017. The channel has a summation of 69.8K subscribers and 1.8 million total views with only 48 uploads.

DsPedro was the first global player in Free Fire's ranked season 2. He last livestreamed the BR-shooter on October 7, 2021. Although he has almost left the community, he is still honored by his fans.

2) Azoz

Subscribers: 1.8 million

Azoz joined YouTube on February 25, 2016, and started featuring FF content since April 17, 2018. With only 40 uploads, the channel has gained enormous support from 1.8 million subscribers and an aggregate of 69.8 million views. The majority of the videos on his channel have crossed a million views.

Despite Azoz's incredible fan following, he stopped playing the game and uploading more videos due to unknown reasons. He last filmed a gameplay on January 24, 2020.

1) BlackN444

Subscribers: 2.6 million

BlackN444 joined YouTube on May 3, 2018, and started filming his excellent gameplay on February 9, 2019. With a total of 64 uploads, BlackN444 has garnered over 2.6 million subscribers and 96.2 million views so far.

Like Azoz, the majority of the videos on his channel have crossed millions of views. Despite such tremendous support in the community, he stopped featuring videos after his last upload on March 26, 2020.

Disclaimer: YouTubers mentioned above might be active on other platforms or channels. Also, they may start playing the game again on the same channels in the future. The data and information in the article are as of April 3, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi