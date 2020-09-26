50 cool and stylish names for Free Fire

In Garena Free Fire, 50 players parachute onto an island where they fight each other, and the last man standing gets the Booyah. Hence, to stand out from the crowd, some gamers incorporate various symbols and fonts into their names. Simultaneously, others do not care much about this and have a simple in-game name (IGN).

If users are looking for a cool and stylish name, they are in the right place, as we have compiled a list of 50 such monikers.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

50 unique names for Free Fire

Below is a list of monickers ideal for Free Fire players:

𝕲𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖙 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗

⚡Sʜα∂σw Kɪɴɢ⚡

𓆩Dαяк Sʟαʏєя𓆪

☠Vєиσм Kɪʟʟєя☠

𝕽𝖊𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖊𝖒 S𝖍𝖔𝖙

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

❖Tнє Rєвєʟ❖

𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔨𝔢𝔯

⛧Fʟαмє Pнαитσм⛧

🅽🅸🅶🅷🆃 F𝖚𝖗𝖞

𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐗

☢️Dємσи Hυитєя☢️

𝕿𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖓 S𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖊𝖗

⫷Bʟσσɗ Mσɴsтєʀ⫸

⚡Fιяє Lєɢєиɗ⚡

𝕳𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖋𝖎𝖗𝖊 𝕶𝖎𝖑𝖑

𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭

☬Sɪʟєит Rєαρєя☬

𖤍Nιɢнт Bʟαɗє𖤍

𝕹𝖊𝖔𝖓 S𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖜

⚔Wαʀʀισя Sριяιт⚔

⛧Tнє Uиsтσρραвʟє⛧

🅵🆁🅾🆂🆃 S𝖊𝖗𝖕𝖊𝖓𝖙

𝓒𝓸𝓵𝓭𝓫𝓵𝓸𝓸𝓭𝓮𝓭

❖Tнє Dяαɢσи Kɪиɢ❖

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐗

⚡Tʜυиɗєя Wαʀʀισя⚡

𝕾𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕾𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖐𝖊

☠Dєαтн Bяιиɢєя☠

𖣘Vɪᴘᴇʀ Sᴛᴏʀᴍ𖣘

❖Sтяєєт Lєɢєиɗ❖

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫

⛧Tʜє Cнσsєи Oиє⛧

⚡Sнαɗσω Tɪɢєя⚡

𝕵𝖆𝖌𝖚𝖆𝖗 𝕶𝖎𝖑𝖑

☢️Tнє Fιєяʏ Dємσи☢️

⚔Wιитєя Wαяʀισʀ⚔

🅽🅸🆃🆁🅾 Fαитσм

❖Tнє Bαттʟє Gσ∂❖

𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖇𝖆𝖑 S𝖆𝖒𝖚𝖗𝖆𝖎

⚡Cяιмѕσи Sнσт⚡

𝓗𝓸𝓵𝔂 𝓡𝓪𝓰𝓮

☠Tнє Rєαρєя Bσʏ☠

⚡Nιɢнт Rι∂єя⚡

𝕹𝖔 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖈𝖞

⛧Tнє Uɴᴅʏɪɴɢ⛧

𖤍Dєαтн Dяєαмєя𖤍

❖Hσʀʀσя Sʟαʏєя❖

🅷🅴🆇 Tιɢєя

𝕿𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖗 X

The following are some guild names for Free Fire players:

𓆩⚡Sʜα∂σw Lєɢєи∂s⚡𓆪

𝕻𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖔𝖒 ⚔ S𝖖𝖚𝖆𝖉

☠ Dєαтн Rєαρєяѕ ☠

⚡ Vєиσм Wαʀʀισʀѕ ⚡

𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖟𝖎𝖓𝖌 T𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖘

⚔ Rσɢυє Aѕѕαѕѕιиѕ ⚔

☢️ Tσxιc Dσмιиαтσʀѕ ☢️

𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖊

🔥 Fιʀєѕтσʀм Sʜσcк 🔥

𖤍 Dαяк Lєɢιση𖤍

✦ Wαʀʟσʀ∂ Cʟαи ✦

Ꮇɪѕтɪc Kɴɪɢʜᴛs

⚡ Bʟσσɗ Ƭʜɪʀsтʏ ⚡

𝕿𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 𝕲𝖚𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖘

⛧ Hєʟʟғιʀє Cяєω ⛧

❖ Dαяк Rєвєʟs ❖

𝒩𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝓂𝒶𝓇𝑒 S𝓎𝓃𝒹𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓉𝑒

⫷ Dєʌᴅʟʏ Vɪᴘᴇʀs ⫸

⚡ S𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓂 B𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓇𝓈 ⚡

𝕽𝖔𝖌𝖚𝖊 𝕬𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖓𝖘

Some aliases in this list could be in use already and, therefore, will be inaccessible. If your picked monicker is unavailable, add some symbols, numerals, or your personal touch to make it available.

If your device doesn't have the symbols you wish to add to your username, you can turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire.

Players get a chance to set their IGN when they play the game for the first time. They can change it later on in the game as well, but at a cost. It is crucial to note that, to change the name, users will have to spend 390 diamonds.

It is straightforward to change the name in Garena Free Fire, as seen in the steps below.

Step 1: Players can start the game and click on the profile icon on the screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: They have to press on the yellow icon below their names.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting users to enter the new name.

Step 4: They can do so and then click the OK button.

