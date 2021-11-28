7 best characters for new Free Fire players in 2021

Characters play a vital role in Garena Free Fire because of the distinct abilities that they wield. There are about 40 characters available, and players may obtain them through the in-game store using the required currency.

With many new players joining the game, they are interested in knowing the best characters they can incorporate to suit their gameplay. Here is a list of the seven characters who are appropriate for beginners in Free Fire.

Free Fire: List of 7 best characters for new players (2021)

7) Otho

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Memory Mist

Otho possesses the Memory Mist ability, and after the users eliminate an enemy, the positions of the other foes within 25 meters get revealed. The same info also gets shared with the teammates.

With the rise in the level, the range rises to 50 meters. Knowing the location of the adversaries will help them to make their next move carefully.

6) Luqueta

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta is the next character in this list, and using its "Hat Trick" skill, the players can receive an additional 10 maximum health, up to 50. When the character reaches the max potential, the same number becomes 25.

Therefore, after two kills in a match, players will get 250 health points.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas. After using its ability, a healing zone which is 3.5m in diameter, is produced around the character. Users and allies regain three points of health each second while inside. The duration of the effect is 10 seconds, and there is an 85-second cooldown after that.

As the character's level increases, the duration increases to 15 seconds, and the cooldown will reduce to 60 seconds.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong is an excellent option for new players who enjoy playing aggressively and charging at their opponents. It essentially transforms them into a shrub with a 20% lower movement speed for ten seconds.

This is terminated if the users attack an adversary. Additionally, there is a 300-second cooldown that resets once an enemy is eliminated.

The cooldown gets lowered to 200 seconds and the time of the ability becomes 15 seconds after the character reaches level 6.

3) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Users receive health when they strike an enemy with a gun due to Jota's Sustained Raids ability. Following a successful knockout, they recover a total of 10% of their health.

By reaching the highest level, health recovery after knocking out an opponent increases to a total of 20 percent.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Time Turner creates a force field, blocking 600 damage from enemies and boosting movement speed by 5%. These two effects run for three seconds, and there's a 250-second cooldown.

Once the players level up Chrono to the max, the movement speed rises by 10%, the duration surges to 5 seconds, while the cooldown lessens to 220 seconds.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok holds the top spot on this list and is considered the best in the game. His "Drop the Beat" will lead to the creation of a 5-meter aura, which will increase the movement speed by 10% and refill health by 5 every second. It lasts for 5 seconds, and there is a 45-second cooldown after its end.

At its peak, the duration of the ability will subsequently be 10 seconds. Meanwhile, the movement speed will be increasing by 15%.

Other characters like K and Skyler are also a great option, but they aren't beginner-friendly, and their utilization is tricky.

Note: This list shows the writer's point of view, and the choice of character changes based on the user's preferred style of play.

