7 best Free Fire characters to get with diamonds before OB31 update

Characters play a massive role in Free Fire, and each one has a distinct personality and ability. When used correctly, players can gain a significant combat advantage in every match. However, they don't come for free.

Obtaining characters and leveling them up costs diamonds. Before investing, users should ensure they know precisely why they are buying a character. Once purchased, there will be no refunds.

Note: There is currently an in-game sale where all characters can be purchased at a 50% discount.

Free Fire characters worth buying with diamonds

7) Notora

Notora has one of the most unique abilities in-game called "Racer's Blessing. When driving a vehicle, gamers can restore the HP of all members inside it by 5 HP every 4.5 seconds at level one. She can currently be purchased for 249 diamonds.

6) Laura

When looking for increased accuracy in Free Fire, Laura's Sharp Shooter ability has no equal. When scoped in, players will receive an accuracy bonus of 10% at level one. She can currently be purchased for 199 diamonds.

5) Moco

Moco serves as an excellent spotter in Free Fire. Hacker's Eye allows her to mark targets for up to two seconds at level one, making it easier for users to find and eliminate enemies. She can currently be purchased for 199 diamonds.

4) Dimitri

Gamers looking to play as the support class or healer should choose Dimitri, whose Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5 diameter healing zone. Teammates within the area recover 3 HP per second and can self revive. He can currently be purchased for 299 diamonds.

3) Skyler

When rushing to wipe out an enemy team defended by gloo walls, there is none better than Skyler to do the job. His Riptide Rhythm can shatter gloo walls within a 50-meter range at level one. The character can currently be purchased for 249 diamonds.

2) Hayato

Hayato is a high-risk, high-reward character. The lower the HP, the higher the armor penetration. At level one, Bushido grants a 7.5% armor penetration increase for every 10% decrease in HP. He can currently be purchased for 199 diamonds.

1) Chrono

Despite several nerfs, Chrono remains by far the most offensive character in Free Fire. Time Turner allows players to stand their ground and fight back against enemies. At level one, the ability creates a force field that absorbs 600 damage. He can currently be purchased for 299 diamonds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer