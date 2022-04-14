7 best Free Fire MAX character combinations without Chrono (2022)

Characters are one of the most critical elements in Free Fire MAX for a tactical game plan. With unique abilities, the developers have facilitated gamers with a wide range of characters whose execution is subjective to warfare circumstances.

Having an ideal combination of character skills will undoubtedly help gamers conquer the battle with great ease. Hence, they should be chosen prudently. Players in Free Fire MAX can equip a maximum of four character abilities by unlocking the skill slots in which the active ability is limited to only one selection.

Best character combinations without Chrono in Free Fire MAX

1) Alok + Kapella + Shirou + Hayato

Suitable for rush and survival gameplay in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

With a constant cooldown time (CD) of 45 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed of users by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s lasting 10 seconds. It should be noted that the effects do not stack.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella in Free Fire MAX increases the effects of healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%. Additionally, she reduces the HP loss of allies when downed by 30%, and effects do not stack.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

When users are hit by an enemy from within 80 meters, Shirou's Damage Delivered skill marks the said attacker for six seconds. However, the marking is only visible to the user. Further, with a CD of 10 seconds, when Shirou attacks the marked enemy, the first shot has 100% additional armor penetration.

Hayato: Bushido

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, Bushido increases armor penetration by 10%.

2) K + Miguel + Moco + Paloma

Ideal for ranked matches to survive till the end (Image via Sportskeeda)

K: Master of All (active)

K increases the maximum EP of Free Fire MAX players by 50. Subsequently, he performs in the following two modes with a mode switch CD of three seconds:

Jiu-jitsu: Allies within the 6-meter range get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

Psychology: Recovers 3 EP of the user every second, up to 250 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability gains 80 EP for each kill confirmed.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability tags shot enemies for five seconds, sharing the information with teammates.

Paloma: Arms Dealing

Paloma can carry 120 additional ammo, excluding grenade launchers.

3) Wukong + Luqueta + Jota + Joseph

Prime choice for aggressive players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

With a lengthy CD of 200 seconds, Wukong's Camouflage ability transforms the user into a bush with a 20% decrease in the movement speed, lasting for 15 seconds. Users should remember that the transformation ends when they try to attack.

Interestingly, the CD resets when Wukong takes down an enemy.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's Hat Trick ability increases the maximum HP of the user by 25 for every kill up to 50.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota recovers some HP for the user while hitting enemies with guns and 20% of HP when knocking them down.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

The Nutty Movement ability increases the movement and sprinting speed of the user by 20% upon taking damage.

4) Skyler + Maxim + Shani + Nikita

Best Free Fire MAX character combination for mid-range combat and SMG users (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With a CD of 40 seconds, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Also, each gloo wall deployed recovers 9 HP of the users, and the effects do not stack.

Maxim: Gluttony

Maxim increases the speed of consuming mushrooms and medkits by 25%.

Shani: Gear Recycle

Shani restores 30% armor durability for every confirmed elimination. Moreover, the extra durability can upgrade users' armor up to level 3.

Nikita: Firearms Expert

Nikita's Firearms Expert ability increases the reload speed by 24%. Additionally, the last six bullets of the user's SMG will cause 20% more damage.

5) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Maro

Sniper players and Marksman rifle users must use this combination (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

When activated, Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter stationary healing zone, inside which users and their allies recover 3 HP/s and can also self-recover to get up when downed. However, the zone only lasts for 15 seconds and has a CD of 60 seconds.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability increases accuracy by 35% while scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

When fired with snipers and marksman rifles, Rafael's Dead Silent ability creates a silencing effect. Also, successful shots can cause downed enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

With distance, Maro increases the damage by up to 25% and to the marked enemies by 3.5%.

6) Clu + Misha + Notora + Nairi

Best for Free Fire MAX players who don't want to engage their team in warfare and escape the situation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Clu: Tracing Steps (active)

With a CD of 60 seconds, Clu locates the position of enemies who are within the range of 70 meters when they are not in a prone or squat position. The information is shared with the teammates.

Misha: Afterburner

Misha's ability increases the driving speed of the users by 20%. While in the vehicle, they are harder to be targeted, and the damage is decreased by 30%.

Notora: Racer's Blessing

When driving a vehicle, Notora's ability restores the HP of all the teammates in the vehicle by 5 HP every two seconds. Players should note that the effects do not stack.

Nairi: Ice Iron

Once deployed, the gloo walls recover 30% of current durability every second with Nairi's Ice Iron ability. Also, there is a 25% increase in the damage when fired on gloo walls using assault rifles (ARs).

7) A124 + Caroline + D-Bee + Andrew

A fine combination for short and mid-range battles in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

A124: Thrill of Battle (active)

Lasting for 30 seconds, A124 unleashes an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown. The Free Fire MAX character has a CD of 50 seconds.

Caroline: Agility

With Caroline, the movement speed of the user increases by 13% when holding a shotgun.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, D-Bee's ability increases the movement speed by 15%, and the accuracy of firing increases by 45%.

Andrew: Armor Specialist

Andrew's Armor Specialist ability decreases the vest durability loss by 12%.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations are not in any order, and the abilities described are at their maximum level. Also, this article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu