7 best Free Fire MAX guns for beginners to increase K/D ratio in Indian server

There are dozens of weapons to choose from and use in Free Fire MAX. Some excel in close-range fights, while others prove invaluable at long distances. Knowing which type of weapon to use in a given situation makes all the difference during combat.

However, there are a few weapons that stand out from the rest in terms of all-round performance and utility. Being able to find and obtain them during a match will make winning and improving the K/D ratio that much easier.

These guns will help beginners to improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

7) AWM

The AWM is an easy-to-use sniper in Free Fire MAX. It can be found all over the map and has good combat capabilities. The weapon can be outfitted with attachments to make it even more lethal in combat.

6) M1887

When it comes to close-range stopping power, the M1887 has no equal. Despite having only two shots per round, this weapon is lethal in the right hands. A well-placed headshot will guarantee an elimination.

5) Parafal

Parafal is a decent mid-range AR in Free Fire MAX. It offers high mobility and inflicts considerably high damage to its targets. However, it does have a lower fire rate compared to other weapons. Nevertheless, this shouldn't be a problem for players with high accuracy.

4) Vector Akimbo

Vector is one of the most powerful close-range weapons in-game. Despite having high recoil and low accuracy while sustaining fire, they can shred apart an entire squad easily. With a bit of practice and control, players will even be able to dual wield them with ease in combat.

3) Woodpecker

For players who like long-range combat but dislike using sniper rifles, the Woodpecker marksman rifle is a solid substitute. Apart from having good all-round stats, the weapon also features high armor penetration capabilities. This makes it a formidable threat to opponents.

2) UMP

The UMP is an amazing weapon to use in Free Fire MAX. Although it is an SMG, the scope allows it to be used accurately at mid-range as well. Combined with its high armor peneration, the weapon has no equal in its class.

1) SCAR

When it comes to weapons for beginners, the SCAR is the best there is, boasting good stats and compatible with handy attachments. Combining these features with low recoil and a steady magazine count, this versatile weapon is useful in most combat scenarios.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee