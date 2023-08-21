A one gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Following the footsteps of multiple content creators, several players have jumped into the field with Free Fire as their focus. Many of them, including A one gamers, have found success in the last few years. This YouTuber has attained just over 400k subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he streams Garena’s battle royale title.

The YouTuber also has close to 1400 followers on his Instagram handle, where you can enjoy short game-related videos.

What is A one gamers’ Free Fire ID and other details

A one gamers' Free Fire ID (Image via Garena)

A one gamers’ Free Fire ID is 321433543. He has climbed to Master in BR-Ranked Season 34 as well as CS-Ranked Season 20. Additionally, the YouTuber is part of a popular guild named Aonegamers, whose guild ID is 3001224582.

A one gamers’ Free Fire stats

The YouTuber’s stats as of August 21, 2023, are outlined below:

BR Career stats

A one gamers' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

A one gamers has played 2826 solo games and finished ahead of the opponents 173 times, translating to a win rate of 6.10%. With 6191 eliminations, he has chalked up a K/D ratio of 2.32.

The Indian star has participated in 2824 duo matches wherein he has 541 favorable results, accounting for a win rate of 19.15%. He has registered 7430 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.25.

A one gamers has contested in 9650 squad encounters and has survived till the end on 2226 occasions, attaining a win rate of 23.06%. He has acquired 25749 eliminations, with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

BR-Ranked stats

A one gamers' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has joined 28 solo matches during the BR-Ranked Season and accomplished two wins for a K/D ratio of 7.14%. At the same time, he has defeated 87 opponents resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.35.

A one gamers has attained seven Booyahs in 53 duo encounters, with a win rate of 13.20%. He has notched 131 frags in the mode, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The YouTuber has taken first place in 40 of the 161 squad games, consequently attaining a win rate of 24.84%. He has scored a massive 503 eliminations, recording a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Note: Boom Gaming FF’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. The stats mentioned above will change as he continues to participate in the battle royale title.

Estimated monthly income

Here are the details about his earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Based on the current viewership level, the Social Blade website estimates the channel’s monthly revenue to be between $136 and $2.2K. Similarly, the channel is expected to clock a yearly revenue of $1.6K to $26K.

YouTube channel

The content creator started producing videos on his channel a few years ago, but his big break came in mid-2022 when it began to gain steam. Currently, it has just over 140 uploads, including live streams, shorts, and videos, with a collective view count of 2.179 million.

Since the last few months, the channel has received decent traction from the audience. According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained 30k subscribers with 542.053k views during the last 30 days, corroborating his growth.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should avoid playing the game. They may instead participate in the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.