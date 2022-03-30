A124 vs Jota vs Alok: Which Free Fire character is better after OB33 update

The OB33 update in Free Fire was a true game-changer. It added some amazing new features and reworked a bunch of characters. However, for this article, the spotlight will be on three specific characters from the game: A124, Jota, and DJ Alok.

They are some of the most useful and tactically sound characters due to their abilities. These characters can be used in solo and squad matches alike, and some players even use them in the dreaded Factory challenge. However, following the update, who amongst them is the best? Read on to find out.

A124, Jota, and DJ Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

A124

Following the OB33 Free Fire update, A124 has become a very powerful character. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, has the power to shut down opponents in battle. When activated, an electromagnetic wave surges outward and disrupts all enemies within an 8-meter radius.

Those affected have their ability's cooldown frozen and are unable to use it for 20 seconds. This will be useful during a close-range fight as opponents will only be able to use weapons. However, the ability, once used, has a very long cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Jota

Jota has a very peculiar ability in Free Fire. It is called Sustained Raids and can be used to heal the character during combat. When an enemy has been shot by the player, they recover a small percentage in the spur of the moment. If the enemy has been eliminated or knocked down, they recover 10% HP.

This ability is by far one of the most tactically sound in the game. If players can time their attacks right and dodge incoming fire, they can heal without medkits for the most part. This makes Jota one of the most self-sufficient characters to use in the game.

Alok

When it comes to support and tactical gameplay, DJ Alok has no competition in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The beat, provides multiple bonuses to the entire squad. When activated, movement speed is increased by 10%, and allies recover 5HP/second for a total of five seconds.

One of the best features of DJ Alok is that his ability's cooldown time is fixed at 45 seconds at the base level. This allows players to get the most out of their character during combat and exploration. If players wish, they can even reduce the cooldown time further by using Rockie's Stay Chill skill.

Verdict

Prior to the OB33 Free Fire update, DJ Alok and Jota would have been formidable characters to face in battle. However, currently, A124 is a meta-character in the game. Her ability enables players to shut down other opponents' abilities, which is a game-changer in combat.

Furthermore, given how her ability works, she is well suited for both solo and squad matches for all modes. Skilled players will be able to win every engagement if they can shut down their opponents at close range. With a bit of luck and practice, securing Booyahs will be second nature.

