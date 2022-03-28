A124 vs Shirou vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push after OB33 update?

Pushing rank is a tough task in Free Fire. Despite the best preparation, things don't always go according to plan. At times, the enemy gets the upper hand, and players are introduced to an early exit.

However, players can improve their odds of survival and victory by using characters such as Kelly, Shirou, and A124. While all three of them are amazing in combat, only one of them is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

A124, Shirou, and Kelly in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

A124

A124 received a major upgrade during the Free Fire OB33 update. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, now allows players to lock down their opponents in battle. Once the ability is activated, an electromagnetic wave is created, which disrupts any opponent within an 8-meter radius.

Those caught affected by this wave will be unable to use their abilities. The cooldown time countdown for abilities will also be disrupted for 20 seconds. This effect has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Shirou

Shirou's ability in Free Fire is called Damage Delivered, and rightly so. It is only activated when an enemy shoots the user within an 80-meter radius. The moment an injury is sustained, the enemy is marked for six seconds.

While the mark is active, the first shot on the target will inflict 50% penetration damage. Once the ability has been used, it will take 25 seconds to cool down. This ability can be used on the same target more than once.

Kelly

Kelly's ability in Free Fire is called Dash, and it does exactly that. It is a passive buff that allows the character to sprint 1%. Sadly, at the base level, this ability is not very useful in most combat situations.

However, it does offer players a bit more mobility than others. If used correctly, players can get a lot of utility from the extra movement speed. When combined with other powerful abilities, Kelly can be used effectively in combat.

Verdict

Kelly and Shirou have good abilities in the game, but they fall short of expectations and utility. Unless they are maxed out by the player, they don't provide much benefit. On the other hand, A124 is useful from level one itself.

Following the rework after the update, her ability has become overpowered to an extent. She is the only character in the game who can block opponents from using their character's ability. This makes her lethal in combat and gives the squads a distinct advantage over their opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

