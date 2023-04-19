AJ Jeffy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Jefferson Richards, commonly known as AJ Jeffy Gaming, is a popular content creator on YouTube who uploads Free Fire-related videos in Tamil. He has consistently posted a wide variety of Free Fire content such as gameplay and events, resulting in his YouTube channel accumulating a high number of subscribers.

At the time of writing this article, AJ Jeffy Gaming boasts a subscriber count of 1.02 million, alongside a total view count of more than 90 million. Furthermore, the prominent personality has 101 thousand people following him on his Instagram account. This article takes a closer look at AJ Jeffy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and other important details about the content creator's in-game profile.

AJ Jeffy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

AJ Jeffy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 337443661, and his ID level is 75. He's a member of the famous “RAI BROTHERS” guild, whose Guild ID is 61575940.

The YouTuber is ranked Bronze I and Gold IV in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 18, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

AJ Jeffy Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AJ Jeffy Gaming has featured in 2678 solo games within Free Fire MAX and has obtained 155 victories, giving him a win rate of 5.78%. In this mode, he has accumulated 4121 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.63.

The player has also competed in 2779 duo matches and has come out on top on 315 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 11.33%. With 5330 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.16.

In the squad mode, Jefferson Richard has participated in 11655 games and bettered his foes in 2407 of them, which converts to a respectable win ratio of 20.65%. With a solid K/D ratio of 2.86, he has 26425 kills.

BR Ranked

AJ Jeffy Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AJ Jeffy Gaming hasn't played any ranked matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33 yet.

CS Career

AJ Jeffy Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad mode, AJ Jeffy Gaming has engaged in 6729 matches and has 4084 wins for a win rate of 65.48%. He has garnered 50728 kills for a KDA of 2.07.

Note: AJ Jeffy Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (April 19, 2023). The stats listed above will change as the content creator plays more matches.

AJ Jeffy Gaming’s monthly income

Earnings of AJ Jeffy Gaming through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

AJ Jeffy Gaming’s monthly income from YouTube is between $198 and $3.2K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings range from $2.4K to $38.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

AJ Jeffy Gaming has actively created videos on YouTube over the past few years, with his oldest video being uploaded in November 2020. He currently has 485 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 3.7 million views.

As per Social Blade, AJ Jeffy Gaming has received 10 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. Additionally, his view count has increased by 792.93 thousand in the same period of time. Interestingly, he has another channel called “Aj Jeffy Highlights” with 13.4 thousand subscribers. However, he hasn't uploaded any content on this channel yet.

