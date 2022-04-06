Ajju Bhai vs Amit Bhai: Subscribers, Free Fire ID stats, and more comparisons

Numerous Free Fire YouTubers have established themselves in recent years, and two of the most famous ones from India are Ajju Bhai and Amit Bhai. They are the owners of the YouTube channels Total Gaming and Desi Gamers, each with a large following.

At the time of writing, Ajju Bhai possesses over 31.8 million subscribers and 5.65 billion views. When compared, Amit Bhai has more than 12.7 million subscribers, alongside approximately 1.82 billion cumulative views.

Ajju Bhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajju Bhai’s ID in Free Fire is 451012596, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Ajju Bhai has played 12850 squad games and has 3064 victories, having a win rate of 23.84%. There are 49881 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Speaking of the duo mode, he has featured in 1832 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 358, leading to a win percentage of 19.54%. With 7303 frags, the player has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95.

Finally, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 93 of the 1032 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 9.01%. He has accumulated 2610 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has participated in six ranked squad matches, winning three, equating to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has secured 47 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 15.67.

Apart from that, Ajju Bhai has made three appearances in the solo mode, killing two enemies for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Amit Bhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amit Bhai’s Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and these are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Amit Bhai has competed in 9238 squad matches and has 2522 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 27.30%. At a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has 25061 kills.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, the YouTuber has 825 wins in 4988 games, corresponding to a win rate of 16.53%. He has racked up 13643 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has also played 3867 solo matches and has come out on top on 322 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 8.32%. He has 9099 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

In Free Fire’s current season, Amit Bhai has played nine squad games and has bettered his foes in four of them, which comes down to a win rate of 44.44%. In the process, he has 33 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.60.

The famous personality has additionally played four solo matches and has a single win, resulting in a win ratio of 25.00%. He has 20 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.67.

Comparison

Stats

Lifetime

Ajju Bhai Amit Bhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1032 1832 12850 3867 4988 9238 Wins 93 358 3064 322 825 2522 Win rate 9.01% 19.54% 23.84% 8.32% 16.53% 27.30% Kills 2610 7303 49881 9099 13643 25061 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.10 2.57 3.28 3.73

Ajju Bhai is better than Amit Bhai in the duo and solo modes. Amit Bhai has a higher win rate in squad matches, whereas the former has a superior K/D ratio.

Ranked

Ajju Bhai Amit Bhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3 0 6 4 0 9 Wins 0 0 3 1 0 4 Win rate 0 0 50.00% 25.00% 0 44.44% Kills 2 0 47 20 0 33 K/D ratio 0.67 0 15.67 6.67 0 6.60

It wouldn’t be fair to compare their ranked stats as both the YouTubers have featured in only a few matches.

Earnings

According to Social Blade, Ajjubhai's monthly and yearly earnings from his channel are between $21.2K - $339.6K and $254.7K - $4.1 million.

Amit Bhai's monthly and yearly income from his primary channel range from $5.4K - $86.8K and $65.1K - $1 million, respectively.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

