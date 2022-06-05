Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Helping Gamer: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Ajay, often known as Ajjubhai or Total Gaming, is a well-known personality in the global Free Fire community. The Indian YouTuber has a massive fanbase and currently possesses 32.6 million subscribers and more than 5.802 billion views.

Sarfraj, commonly known by the name of his YouTube channel, Helping Gamer, is another content creator emerging from the title's Indian community. He primarily publishes guides and other game-related content, amassing 7.9 million subscribers and over 573.879 million views.

Note: The game is banned in India, and players must avoid playing it on their devices. The images and stats below were taken from the MAX version, which wasn't suspended.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

These are Total Gaming's lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1033 matches and has come out unbeaten on 93 occasions, possessing a win ratio of 9.00%. He has bagged 2616 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also participated in 1838 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 358, translating to a win percentage of 19.47%. With a K/D ratio of 4.94, he has 7314 frags.

Story continues below ad

Additionally, Total Gaming has precisely 12900 squad matches to his name, winning 3071 for a win rate of 23.80%. In the process, he has 49975 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played only a single match in the ranked season (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has engaged in one squad match in Free Fire's ongoing ranked season for the Battle Royale mode. He secured the win and notched three kills.

Story continues below ad

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID is 517121909, and the following are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has excellent stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has appeared in 2872 solo matches and has outclassed enemies in 174, upholding a win percentage of 6.05%. He has racked up 4981 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Meanwhile, Sarfraj has 188 wins in the duo mode in 2924 games, having a win rate of 6.42%. At a K/D ratio of 2.04, he has 5568 frags.

Story continues below ad

The YouTuber has featured in 7209 squad matches and has 1171 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.24%. He holds 16629 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has played two solo games in the ongoing season, killing two enemies.

Apart from that, he has played 17 duo matches and has accumulated 20 kills.

Finally, Helping Gamer has competed in 59 squad games and has nine first-place finishes, leading to a win of 15.25%. He has 264 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.28.

Story continues below ad

Comparison

Ajjubhai Helping Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1838 12900 2872 2924 7209 Wins 93 358 3071 174 188 1171 Win rate 9.00% 19.47% 23.80% 6.05% 6.42% 16.24% Kills 2616 7314 49975 4981 5568 16629 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 1.85 2.04 2.75

Story continues below ad

While comparing the stats of Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer, the K/D ratio and win rate are two factors to focus on. In their lifetime stats, the former takes the edge in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squads in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

We cannot compare the ranked stats of the YouTubers since Total Gaming has only played a single squad match and is yet to take part in the other two modes.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer play more matches in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far