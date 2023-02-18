Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats?

Ajay, who goes by the moniker Ajjubhai, and Venkata Atchuth, also known as Munna bhai gaming, are two widely recognized YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. They have amassed a massive following on Google's video-sharing platform, with legions of devoted fans.

Ajjubhai's Total Gaming channel has an impressive 34.5 million subscribers and an astonishing view count of over 5.33 billion. Meanwhile, Munna bhai gaming boasts 3.1 million subscribers and over 314 million views.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) 's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. Given below are his stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Details about Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1051 solo matches and has managed to secure 95 victories for a win rate of 9.03%. With 2690 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator also has 358 Booyahs in 1838 duo matches, recording a win rate of 19.47%. He has 7314 frags and a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has featured in 12920 squad matches, and his team has won 3078 of them, making his win rate 23.82%. He has bagged 50056 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Details about Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play any matches – solo, duo, or squad – in Free Fire MAX's latest ranked season.

Munna bhai gaming's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Munna bhai gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Details about Munna bhai gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has competed in 4422 solo matches, winning 1155 and maintaining a win rate of 26.11%. He has 20143 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.17.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 2651 duo matches and has 651 victories, translating to a win percentage of 24.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.95, he has 9901 frags.

Munna bhai gaming has secured 4089 wins in 12932 solo matches for a win rate of 31.61%. He has registered 53091 kills, making his K/D ratio 6.03.

BR Ranked

Details about Munna bhai gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has played 16 ranked solo matches, winning 11 and recording a win rate of 68.75%. At a K/D ratio of 29.20, he has 146 eliminations.

The internet star has also featured in one ranked duo match but secured no victory. He has bagged eight kills for a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The YouTuber has 47 Booyahs in 107 ranked squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 43.92%. He has 993 kills and a K/D ratio of 16.55.

Ajjubhai vs Munna bhai gaming: Comparison of their stats

BR Career

Ajjubhai Munna bhai gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 4422 2651 12932 Wins 95 358 3078 1155 651 4089 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 26.11% 24.55% 31.61% Kills 2690 7314 50056 20143 9901 53091 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 6.17 4.95 6.03

After looking at the content creators' BR Career stats, we can conclude that Munna bhai gaming is better than Ajjubhai in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

It isn't possible to compare Ajjubhai and Munna bhai gaming in BR Ranked since the former has not played any matches in Free Fire MAX's current season.

Disclaimer: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as Ajjubhai and Munna bhai gaming play more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes