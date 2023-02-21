Ajjubhai vs. Aditech: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and Aditech are two established content creators in the Free Fire community. Both run immensely successful YouTube channels and boast massive subscriber counts.

Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming channel currently has 34.5 million subscribers, and its videos boast 5.33 billion views combined. Aditech's channel, on the other hand, has 8.39 million subscribers and a view count of more than 808 million.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his IGN is “ajjubhai94”. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 1051 solo matches, recording 95 victories and a win rate of 9.03%. With 2690 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The YouTuber has also played 1838 duo matches and has 358 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 19.47%. He has registered 7314 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has 3078 wins in 12920 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 23.82%. He has 50056 frags and a K/D ratio of 5.09 in this game mode.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played one ranked squad match in Free Fire MAX. However, he has no kills or wins in the game mode.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t competed in any ranked duo or solo matches.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851, and his IGN is “ADITECH”. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Aditech's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has engaged in 2132 solo matches, winning 219 for a win rate of 10.27%. With a K/D ratio of 2.13, he has 4079 frags to his name.

The YouTuber also has 222 victories in 2282 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.72%. He has 4516 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this game mode.

Aditech has played 5745 squad matches, securing 2326 Booyahs and maintaining a win rate of 40.48%. He has 15593 frags, making his K/D ratio 4.56.

BR Ranked

Aditech's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has featured in seven solo matches in the current ranked season but has zero wins. He does have 26 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The content creator has also played six ranked duo matches but has failed to secure a win. With a K/D ratio of 1.33, he has eight kills.

Aditech has participated in 134 ranked squad matches and has won on 26 occasions, leading to a win rate of 19.40%. He has registered 513 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Ajjubhai vs Aditech: Comparing the stats in Free Fire MAX

Ajjubhai Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 2132 2282 5745 Wins 95 358 3078 219 222 2326 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 10.27% 9.72% 40.48% Kills 2690 7314 50056 4079 4516 15593 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.13 2.19 4.56

Based on the BR Career stats listed, we can deduce that Ajjubhai has the edge in duo matches. Meanwhile, in solo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has a greater K/D ratio, while Aditech has a superior win rate.

Ajjubhai hasn’t played ranked solo or duo matches and has only participated in one ranked squad match. Thus, comparing the ranked stats of the two YouTubers wouldn’t be possible.

Disclaimer: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Aditech were recorded at the time of writing. They are expected to change as both players play more matches in the battle royale title.

