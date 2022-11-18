Ajjubhai vs. Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire (November 2022)

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the most recognizable names in the Indian Free Fire community. They run the YouTube channels Total Gaming and Desi Gamers, respectively. Both personalities are incredibly popular content creators with massive fanbases across various platforms.

Currently, Ajjubhai has 34 million subscribers and over 6.102 billion views on his primary channel. In comparison, Amitbhai boasts a respectable subscriber count of 13.3 million and an impressive 1.992 billion views.

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai’s stats in Free Fire are below and compared in their respective sections below.

Note: Free Fire is banned inside India, meaning players from the country should avoid playing and downloading the game. The stats and images utilized below are taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t suspended.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN inside the game is “ajjubhai94.” The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1,046 solo games and won 95 of them, leading to a win rate of 9.08%. With 2,667 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.80.

In the duo mode, Total Gaming has featured in 1,838 matches and acquired 358 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 19.47%. He has 7,314 kills in this game mode and maintains a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has additionally played 12,914 squad games and come out on top 3,076 times, resulting in a win ratio of 23.81%. He has 50,018 eliminations to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.08.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has only played one squad game in the ongoing ranked season. He failed to win the match but has five kills, giving way to a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his IGN is “AmitBhai.” His stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4,031 solo games and has been victorious in 346 of them, possessing a win percentage of 8.58%. At a K/D ratio of 2.60, he has 9,571 kills.

The content creator has also appeared in 5,086 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 849, boasting a win rate of 16.69%. He has registered 13,991 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Finally, Desi Gamers has competed in 9,538 squad matches, and his team has secured 2,613 victories, translating to a win ratio of 27.39%. In the process, he has 26,409 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, Amitbhai has played two games and won one of them, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has 23 kills for a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1,046 1,838 12,914 4,031 5,086 9,538 Wins 95 358 3,076 346 849 2,613 Win rate 9.08% 19.47% 23.81% 8.58% 16.69% 27.39% Kills 2,667 7,314 50,018 9,571 13,991 26,409 K/D ratio 2.80 4.94 5.08 2.60 3.30 3.81

As per the table above, one can clearly see that Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo game modes. When it comes to squad matches, however, Amitbhai has a superior win rate, while the latter holds a higher K/D ratio.

Unfortunately, comparing the ranked stats of the two YouTubers would not be possible, considering that neither individual has played a sufficient number of matches in the ongoing season.

Disclaimer: The Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as the two content creators play more matches in the battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes