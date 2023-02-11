Ajjubhai vs Nitin FF: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Nitin FF are two names that most players in the Indian Free Fire community are familiar with. The former uploads fun and engaging videos related to the game, while the latter is known for his entertaining YouTube Shorts.

Presently, Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel boasts a subscriber count of 34.4 million and a view count of more than 5.32 billion. Nitin FF, meanwhile, has 10.4 million subscribers, with his videos' total view count surpassing 1.74 billion.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his ID level is 75. He is placed in Silver I in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum I in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are given below:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 1051 solo matches and has 95 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 9.03%. With 2690 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The internet personality has also competed in 1838 duo matches, bagging 358 Booyahs for a win rate of 19.47%. He has registered 7314 kills, making his K/D ratio 4.94.

Ajjubhai has participated in 12920 squad matches, recording 3078 victories and a win rate of 23.82%. He has killed 50056 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai hasn't played ranked matches within the current season (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has not played any matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season.

Nitin FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nitin FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 758139311, and the ID level of the content creator is 68. He is placed in Bronze I and Gold II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Here are Nitin FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nitin FF has played 2090 solo matches and has 116 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 5.55%. He has 3878 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.96.

The YouTuber has participated in 2506 duo matches and has won on 206 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 8.22%. He has bagged 4824 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Nitin FF has competed in 4005 squad matches and has 645 Booyahs, making his win rate 16.10%. He also has 8352 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.49.

BR Ranked

Nitin FF has also not played any ranked matches in the game's current season (Image via Garena)

Nitin FF has not played any ranked games in the current Battle Royale ranked season.

Comparison of Ajjubhai vs Nitin FF

Ajjubhai Nitin FF Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 3078 2090 2506 4005 Wins 95 358 3078 116 206 645 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 5.55% 8.22% 16.10% Kills 2690 7314 50056 3878 4824 8352 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.0 1.96 2.10 2.49

Based on the career stats of Ajjubhai and Nitin FF, we can see that the former has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

Since both YouTubers haven’t played any matches in the ongoing ranked season, comparing them is impossible.

Note: Ajjubhai and Nitin FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators play more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes