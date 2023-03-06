Ajjubhai vs Nonstop Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats?

Ajjubhai and Nonstop Gaming are among the most popular Free Fire content creators to emerge from the game’s Indian community. They have an enormous fanbase in the country, and their YouTube channels have been constantly growing over the past few years.

As of now, Ajjubhai features 34.5 million subscribers on his “Total Gaming” channel, alongside a total view count of more than 5.35 billion. On the other hand, Nonstop Gaming has 2.96 million subscribers with over 471 million views to his name.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his IGN is “ajjubhai94.” His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1051 solo games and has 95 first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 9.03%. He has bagged 2690 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has also competed in 1838 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 358, leading to a win percentage of 19.47%. With 7314 frags, he holds up a K/D ratio of 4.94.

In squad games, Total Gaming has made 12920 appearances and has 3078 Booyahs, retaining a win ratio of 23.82%. He has notched 50056 kills, coming to a a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played only one squad match. However, he has zero wins or kills.

Apart from this, the prominent personality hasn’t appeared in duo or solo modes.

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 375342167, and his IGN is “NONSTOP__!!”. The following are the content creator’s stats:

BR Career

Nonstop Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has engaged in 1899 solo games and has 111 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 5.84%. There are 3050 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.71.

In the duo mode, he has participated 1203 times and claimed 169 victories, leading to a win rate of 14.04%. He has accumulated 2654 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.57.

The YouTuber has played 13041 squad matches as well, and his team has secured wins in 2636 of them, converting to a win ratio of 20.21%. In the process, he has registered 37984 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

BR Ranked

Nonstop Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the game’s current ranked season, Nonstop Gaming has not played a single match in all three game modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

Ajjubhai’s vs Nonstop Gaming: Who has better stats in the game?

Ajjubhai Nonstop Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 1899 1203 13041 Wins 95 358 3078 111 169 2636 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 5.84% 14.04% 20.21% Kills 2690 7314 50056 3050 2654 37984 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 1.71 2.57 3.65

After looking at the BR Career stats of the two YouTubers, we can see that Ajjubhai is better in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It wouldn’t be possible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers as Nonstop Gaming has not played any ranked matches, while Total Gaming has featured in a only one squad game.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Nonstop Gaming were recorded when writing the article (6 March 2023). The numbers will change as they continue to play more matches in different game modes.

