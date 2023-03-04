Ajjubhai vs. Raistar: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and Raistar are two of the most well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire scene. Both are immensely popular on YouTube.

Ajjubhai’s Total Gaming YouTube channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 34.5 million, with a cumulative view count of more than 5.35 billion. Meanwhile, Raistar has a subscriber count of 7.13 million and over 170 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1051 solo matches and has 95 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 9.03%. With 2690 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The player has also secured 358 Booyahs in 1838 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 19.47%. He has bagged 7314 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has played 12920 squad matches, winning 3078 for a win rate of 23.82%. He has registered 50056 frags, with a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played a single squad match in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season. However, he has failed to secure a win or a kill.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. Here are his in-game stats:

BR Career

Raistar's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Raistar has engaged in 3551 solo matches and has 401 wins, translating to a win rate of 11.29%. He has 10778 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has also featured in 4505 duo matches and has 708 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 15.71%. He has 14392 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Raistar has participated in 16534 squad matches, recording 2761 victories and a win rate of 16.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.95, he has 54414 kills to his name.

BR Ranked

Raistar's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in three ranked duo matches this season and has one win, leading to a win rate of 33.33%. He has four kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The YouTuber has also played three ranked squad matches and has a single victory, making his win rate 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 1.50, he has three frags to his name.

Ajjubhai vs Raistar: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Ajjubhai Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 3551 4505 16534 Wins 95 358 3078 401 708 2761 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 11.29% 15.71% 16.69% Kills 2690 7314 50056 10778 14392 54414 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 3.42 3.79 3.95

In the solo mode of BR Career, Raistar has the edge over Ajjubhai. However, when it comes to the duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is impossible to compare the content creators' ranked stats. Ajjubhai has only played a single ranked squad match, while Raistar has only a few appearances in the ranked duo and squad modes.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Raistar were recorded while writing the article. They are expected to change as the YouTubers play more matches in the battle royale title.

