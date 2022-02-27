Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better K/D ratio and headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and SK Sabir Boss are two YouTubers from India who primarily focus on Garena Free Fire. The former is well-recognized in the community due to his engaging commentary and content, while the latter is popular for his incredible gameplay.

At the moment, Ajjubhai possesses over 31.4 million subscribers and 5.54 billion views to his name. In comparison, SK Sabir Boss has 4.86 million subscribers and 225.18 million views on his channel – SK Sabir Gaming.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad games and has 3059 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.83%. He has 49814 kills, out of which there are 18165 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot percentage of 36.47%.

He has also competed in 1830 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 357, corresponding to a win percentage of 19.50%. The YouTuber has racked up 7297 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95 and has 2544 headshots for a rate of 34.86%.

Finally, Total Gaming has also featured in 1029 solo games and has bettered his foes in 93, possessing a win ratio of 9.03%. With 2608 kills and 882 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.79 and a headshot rate of 33.82%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play a ranked match.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 35283 squad games and has accumulated 11264 wins, translating to a win percentage of 31.92%. He has secured 124449 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.18. There are 20757 headshots at a rate of 16.68%.

Meanwhile, he has made 3194 appearances in the duo mode, winning 634 with a win rate of 19.84%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 17.00%, he has 8747 kills and 1487 headshots.

The popular content creator has participated in 1763 solo games as well and has 153 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 8.67%. He has 3664 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.28 and has 950 headshots for a headshot rate of 25.93%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has 166 ranked matches to his name and has 87 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 52.40%. The popular figure has 1239 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 15.68. Out of that, there are 361 headshots with a percentage of 29.14%.

He has also played a single solo game, killing one enemy.

Comparison

Lifetime

Ajjubhai SK Sabir Boss Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1029 1830 12836 1763 3194 35283 Wins 93 357 3059 153 634 11264 Win rate 9.03% 19.50% 23.83% 8.67% 19.84% 31.92% Kills 2608 7297 49814 3664 8747 124449 K/D ratio 2.79 4.95 5.10 2.28 3.42 5.18 Headshot rate 33.82% 34.86% 36.47% 25.93% 17.00% 16.68%

Ajjubhai has a better headshot percentage in the squad mode, while SK Sabir Gaming has a superior K/D ratio and win rate. Coming to duo matches, Total Gaming has maintained a higher K/D ratio and headshot rate, whereas the latter has the edge in terms of win rate.

Finally, Ajjubhai is relatively better than SK Sabir Boss in the solo mode.

Ranked

Ajjubhai SK Sabir Boss Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 0 1 0 166 Wins 0 0 0 0 0 87 Win rate 0 0 0 0 0 52.40% Kills 0 0 0 1 0 1239 K/D ratio 0 0 0 1.00 0 15.68 Headshot rate 0 0 0 0 0 29.14%

We cannot compare the ranked stats because Ajjubhai has not played any matches yet.

Note: Ajjubhai's and SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

