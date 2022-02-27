×
Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better K/D ratio and headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX?

Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss are pretty popular among Indian Free Fire community (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Feature

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and SK Sabir Boss are two YouTubers from India who primarily focus on Garena Free Fire. The former is well-recognized in the community due to his engaging commentary and content, while the latter is popular for his incredible gameplay.

At the moment, Ajjubhai possesses over 31.4 million subscribers and 5.54 billion views to his name. In comparison, SK Sabir Boss has 4.86 million subscribers and 225.18 million views on his channel – SK Sabir Gaming.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)
Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad games and has 3059 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.83%. He has 49814 kills, out of which there are 18165 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot percentage of 36.47%.

He has also competed in 1830 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 357, corresponding to a win percentage of 19.50%. The YouTuber has racked up 7297 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95 and has 2544 headshots for a rate of 34.86%.

Finally, Total Gaming has also featured in 1029 solo games and has bettered his foes in 93, possessing a win ratio of 9.03%. With 2608 kills and 882 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.79 and a headshot rate of 33.82%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)
Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play a ranked match.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)
Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 35283 squad games and has accumulated 11264 wins, translating to a win percentage of 31.92%. He has secured 124449 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.18. There are 20757 headshots at a rate of 16.68%.

Meanwhile, he has made 3194 appearances in the duo mode, winning 634 with a win rate of 19.84%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 17.00%, he has 8747 kills and 1487 headshots.

The popular content creator has participated in 1763 solo games as well and has 153 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 8.67%. He has 3664 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.28 and has 950 headshots for a headshot rate of 25.93%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)
Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has 166 ranked matches to his name and has 87 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 52.40%. The popular figure has 1239 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 15.68. Out of that, there are 361 headshots with a percentage of 29.14%.

He has also played a single solo game, killing one enemy.

Comparison

Lifetime

AjjubhaiSK Sabir Boss
Type of matchesSoloDuoSquadSoloDuoSquad
Number of matches10291830128361763319435283
Wins93357305915363411264
Win rate9.03%19.50%23.83%8.67%19.84%31.92%
Kills260872974981436648747124449
K/D ratio2.794.955.102.283.425.18
Headshot rate33.82%34.86%36.47%25.93%17.00%16.68%

Ajjubhai has a better headshot percentage in the squad mode, while SK Sabir Gaming has a superior K/D ratio and win rate. Coming to duo matches, Total Gaming has maintained a higher K/D ratio and headshot rate, whereas the latter has the edge in terms of win rate.

Finally, Ajjubhai is relatively better than SK Sabir Boss in the solo mode.

Ranked

AjjubhaiSK Sabir Boss
Type of matchesSoloDuoSquadSoloDuoSquad
Number of matches00010166
Wins0000087
Win rate0000052.40%
Kills0 0 0101239
K/D ratio0 0 01.00015.68
Headshot rate0 0 00029.14%

We cannot compare the ranked stats because Ajjubhai has not played any matches yet.

Note: Ajjubhai's and SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Edited by Srijan Sen
