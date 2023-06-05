Akshay AKZ's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Akshay AKZ is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator from Kerala who regularly livestreams the game. Besides that, he uploads videos on gameplay, where he showcases his incredible skills. His consistency has helped him build a great following on YouTube, with his current subscriber and view counts at 245 thousand and 38.16 million, respectively.

The content creator also features 51.9 thousand followers on his Instagram handle, an indication of his fame in the game’s community. Fans can find information regarding Akshay AKZ’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so the players residing there are advised not to play the game on their devices. Nonetheless, since the MAX version was not banned, they can engage in it.

Akshay AKZ’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Akshay AKZ’s Free Fire ID is 43571878, and his IGN in the game is “AKSHAY-AKZ.” He leads a guild named “Team-Lava,” and its ID is 61938359.

As of this writing, he is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked Season 33 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in BR Career and BR Ranked are listed below:

BR Career

Akshay AKZ's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Akshay AKZ has engaged in 1,450 solo games and has bagged the win in 139 of them, leading to a win rate of 9.58%. He has registered 3,926 eliminations in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The YouTuber has also played 4,386 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 704, giving way to a win ratio of 16.05%. With 12,483 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.39.

The content creator has further participated in 21,572 squad games and has 4,828 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 22.38%. He has accumulated 71707 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.28.

BR Ranked

Akshay AKZ's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 33, Akshay AKZ has six appearances in the duo mode and has four wins, marking his win rate at 66.67%. There are 31 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 15.50.

Finally, he has competed in 158 squad matches and has come out on top on 81 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 51.26%. He has notched up 761 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 9.88.

Note: Akshay AKZ’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 5, 2023). The stats listed above will alter as he engages in more games.

YouTube channel

Akshay AKZ has been posting videos on Free Fire for more than four and a half years, with his oldest one dating back to December 2018. He presently has 1031 uploads, of which the most-viewed one has received two million views.

Social Blade website specifies that the YouTuber has gained 10 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His overall view count has grown by 2.851 million in the same period.

Apart from his main channel, Akshay AKZ also operates “AKZ LIVE,” which has 1.44 thousand subscribers and more than 10 thousand views.

