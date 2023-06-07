Nefoli's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Nefoli, a Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal, has made a name for himself in the game’s community. He is primarily recognized for the great edits and montages that he posts on his YouTube channel. Over the past few years, his growth has been outstanding, and he has garnered a subscriber count of 638 thousand, in addition to a total view count of more than 56 million.

The content creator also features 24 thousand followers on his Facebook handle and over 2.4 thousand followers on Instagram. In the section below, check out details about Nefoli’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India, players from the country are advised to stay away from playing the game. Nonetheless, they can play the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the country.

Nefoli’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, stats

Nefoli’s Free Fire ID is 268624698. He is the leader of the “NEPOLIAN ERA” guild, whose Guild ID is 1009670916.

At the time of writing, the YouTuber ranks Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19. The following are the stats that he maintains:

BR Career

Nefoli's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nefoli has played 1862 solo games and has 194 Booyahs, coming down to a win ratio of 10.41%. He has killed 4147 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.49.

In duo matches, he has 195 wins in 1528 appearances, making his win rate 12.76%. With 3424 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57.

The YouTuber has also competed in 5222 squad matches and has 1016 victories, leading to a win percentage of 19.45%. He has notched up 15928 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.79.

BR Ranked

Nefoli's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the ongoing ranked season, Nefoli has played a single solo match but has failed to win. He has accumulated four frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Coming to the duo mode, he has not made any participation.

Finally, Nefoli has played 55 squad games, and his team has secured eight wins, giving way to a win percentage of 14.54%. He has registered 179 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Note: Nefoli’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. The above stats will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Nefoli has regularly created content on his YouTube channel, and his editing skills have been one of the reasons why fans enjoy watching his videos. He currently has 213 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one has received 6.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, Nefoli has acquired seven thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has grown by 1.433 million over the same span.

Besides his main channel, the YouTuber runs two other channels – NEFOLI IS LIVE and Nefoli Vlogs. They have 46.9 thousand and 5.46 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes