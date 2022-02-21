All Free Fire MAX characters active abilities as of February 2022

Characters play a significant role in the gameplay experience of Free Fire MAX, with each character possessing a distinct power. These may be classified into two types or categories: passive, which is always working, and active, which players need to toggle on.

Active characters become even more important as character combinations can utilize only one of these, while the other must be passive. Here are all the characters in Free Fire MAX with active abilities.

Note: The ability is mentioned at the first level, and players can level up the character in Free Fire MAX to improve performance.

All Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities

Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Gamers will receive 80 HP temporarily besides enjoying 80% increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields, which will only last for 15 seconds. This ability can be toggled on every 150 seconds.

Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

The ability creates a 3.5 diameter immovable healing zone in Free Fire MAX where users and allies recover three health points per second upon activation. There is an additional perk as players downed within the zone will get the option to self-revive. The zone lasts for 10 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 85 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler has two different aspects as it first unleashes a sonic wave forward, which damages 5 Gloo Walls within 50m. Gamers will launch this every 60 seconds. Secondly, it increases the HP recovery starting from four points.

Chrono

Chrono (Image via Garena)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono's ability creates a force field in Free Fire MAX that is impenetrable from either side and blocks 800 damage. The shield will last for 4 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 180 seconds.

K

K (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Master of All first increases the maximum EP by 50, and there are two separate modes. In the first Jiu-jitsu, there is a 500% improvement in the EP conversion rate, i.e., 5 EP to HP every second. The second Psychology Mode restores 3 EP every 2.2. seconds that too up to 150 EP.

Clu

Clu (Image via Garena)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Users can locate their opponents in a range of 50m, but there is a catch as only those who are not in a prone or squat position will be located. All the details are shared with teammates and can be utilized very 75 seconds.

Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena)

Ability: Painted Refuge

When players use Painted Refuge in Free Fire MAX, the character creates graffiti which decreases the explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. This only lasts for 45 seconds.

Alok

DJ Alok (Iamge via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok’s ability generates a small 5m wide aura, and gamers will get a boost in movement speed by 10%. Similarly, there is a replenishment of 5 HP every second for 5 seconds. Gamers can activate this active ability every 45 seconds.

A124

A124 (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 converts 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds with the cap on its usage set at 10 seconds.

Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong converts into a bush, but there is a 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting for 10 seconds. This will also end when gamers fire at their opponents. There is a cooldown of 300 seconds which resets when the character takes down an enemy.

Edited by Saman