Alok vs Maro vs Jota: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad? (2022)

Unlike the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire, the Clash Squad mode is extremely fast-paced. Rounds last a minute barely, and players have to mobilize quickly to gain kills.

However, none of it would be possible without the help of good characters. Their abilities create a massive impact on the outcome of the match. Three such amazing characters are DJ Alok, Maro, and Jota.

Their unique skills have made them fan favorites, and they are well suited for the Clash Squad mode in-game.

Detailed comparison of DJ Alok, Maro, and Jota in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

Abilities

DJ Alok's abilities

DJ Alok's in-game ability is called Drop the Beat. Once activated, a 5-meter aura appears that lasts for 10 seconds and will provide 5 HP recovery every second. Additionally, it also boosts the movement speed of those within by 15%. After the ability is used, it has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

Maro's abilities

Maro's in-game ability is called Falcon Fervor. It is passive and enables the user to deal more damage with the increase in distance. A total of 25% extra damage can be inflicted from far away. Additionally, enemies marked by ability will receive 3.5% additional damage.

Jota's abilities

Jota's in-game ability is called Sustained Raids. It is passive and helps heal the user. When an enemy is shot, the user recovers a small percentage of HP. If the enemy has been knocked down or eliminated, 20% HP is recovered.

Combat

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok is best used as a combat medic and tactician in Free Fire. His ability comes into use during team fights and tactical maneuvers. If positioned correctly, the entire squad will benefit from that ability.

Maro in combat

Maro's role in combat is that of a damage dealer. Using his ability, users can deal bonus damage to targets from far away. This makes the Free Fire character perfect for mid-to-long range engagements.

Jota in combat

Jota has one of the most potent abilities in Free Fire. With the ability to heal passively during combat, users can use the character aggressively. Thanks to the HP regen, pushing the enemy constantly becomes easy.

Verdict

Despite all three characters being useful, there can only be one winner. However, given Maro's and Jota's abilities in Free Fire, it becomes difficult to pick between them.

Both are equally powerful in-game. To say one is better than the other would be incorrect. When used together in combination, they become unstoppable in-game. Ultimately, deciding who is the best will depend on the user and how they wish to use the character in Clash Squad mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

