Alok vs Thiva vs K: Which Free Fire MAX character is better in February 2022?

Three of the top characters in Free Fire MAX are DJ Alok, Thiva, and K. They are well adapted to battle and perform well in solo and squad matches.

With each of them having unique abilities, specific roles in combat, and best used for different playstyles, which character can players rely on the most? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Alok, Thiva, and K in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX allows the users to heal without medical items. The ability is called Drop The Beat and, when activated, it heals the user and allies for 5 HP/seconds. Additionally, it also provides a 15% agility boost. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and takes 45 seconds to cool down after use.

DJ Alok in combat

In combat, DJ Alok is best utilized as a supporting character. However, given how his ability works, players can use him aggressively as well. Ultimately, players will have to decide how best to make use of his talent in a match.

Thiva's ability

Thiva's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Vital Vibes, which allows players to get teammates back into the fray faster. The speed at which a teammate can be helped is increased by 25%. Additionally, the user gains 40 HP every time the process is successful.

Thiva in combat

Thiva is a general support character who can help others in the battle to gain HP. In theory, this is a great healing method. However, in combat, there will be numerous limitations. Nevertheless, this ability can be utilized in team matches and in Clash Squad mode as well.

K's ability

K's ability allows the user to channel their EP during the match and heal easily. It has two modes called Psychology and Jiu-jitsu. In Psychology mode, the user recovers 3 EP every second. In the Jiu-jitsu mode, the user can convert their EP and that of allies to HP at a 500% conversion rate.

K in combat

Given how powerful his ability is, K can be used in numerous ways in-game. He can be used defensively, aggressively, and even for camping. While his ability can benefit the entire squad, he's better suited for solo players.

Verdict

Given their abilities and the way they function, DJ Alok is the best among the three characters. With the ability to increase movement speed for the entire squad and restore HP, he has no equal in Free Fire MAX.

Although K is also a powerful character, he's better used by solo players. Since his ability depends on EP, teammates without EP will not be able to heal when his ability is used. This drastically limits his contribution to the team in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu