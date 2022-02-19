Top 3 reasons why DJ Alok is among the most used Free Fire MAX characters in 2022

DJ Alok was added to the game in 2019 and is one of the most popular Free Fire MAX characters. He is modeled after popular Brazilian DJ Alok Achkar Peres Petrillom, and has risen to prominence to become one of the most used characters in-game.

Ever since then, countless players, both professional and normal, have used him every day in matches. Despite costing 599 diamonds, he's well worth his weight in gold and can be used for a number of combat roles.

Here are few reasons why owning DJ Alok is a good idea in Free Fire MAX

1) Dual ability and low cooldown time

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Drop The Beat. It is an active ability which has a cooldown time of 45 seconds after being used. When activated, a 5-meter aura appears, within which users can recover 5HP/second and move 15% faster. Both these buffs last for 10 seconds.

He is one of the few characters in-game to have a two-in-one ability. Combining this with a low cooldown time of 45 to 38 seconds (when using the Stay Chill ability), players can utilize the buffs often. This allows them to dominate the battlefield with ease and support their squadmates in combat.

2) Flexibility playstyle

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX is good for a defensive playstyle. Players can use it to heal and move quickly to outrun opponents or get into a better position in battle. However, if needed, with the right combination of abilities and weapons, the user can even adopt an aggressive playstyle.

This can be utilized to rush opponents in both Batte Royale and Clash Squad mode. Additionally, with the ability to heal, players do not need healing supplies to a large extent. This gives them the freedom to press the attack and engage the enemy.

3) Easy to use and understand

Each character in Free Fire MAX has a unique ability. Some of these are easy to understand and use, while others are complex in nature. Fortunately, this is not the case with DJ Alok's Drop The Beat. Even beginners in the game can easily understand how to use the ability to its full potential.

In essence, it's mostly used to heal when medkits are in short supply or during emergency situations. Since the ability can be used on the move, players can even use it to heal while moving around. This will ensure that they don't have to stop and heal when under fire from an opponent.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

