Amitbhai vs. AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Amitbhai and AS Gaming are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community, and both are immensely popular content creators. They have established successful YouTube channels where they regularly post a range of unique videos related to the game.

At the time of writing, the Desi Gamers YouTube channel of Amitbhai has 13.4 million subscribers with more than 2.05 billion views. In the meantime, AS Gaming’s channel features 19.4 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of over 2.75 billion.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. The stats that he maintains in the game are mentioned below:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in 4168 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 365 matches, giving way to a win rate of 8.75%. He has registered 10004 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.63.

The player has also won 869 of the 5266 duo matches, possessing a win rate of 16.50%. He has 14517 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.30.

He has played 9752 squad games and has 2682 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 27.50%. He has notched up 27278 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.86.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 76 solo games and has eight first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 10.52%. There are 265 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

The content creator has played 117 duo games and 10 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 8.54%. He has 322 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Finally, Desi Gamers has played 80 squad games and has 30 victories, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has killed 371 enemies with a K/D ratio of 7.42.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. Listed below are his in-game statistics:

BR Career

AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 2772 solo games and has 362 wins, leading to a win rate of 13.05%. He has accumulated 10355 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The content creator has further appeared in 2312 duo matches and has 332 victories, translating to a win rate of 14.35%. He has 6490 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.28.

AS Gaming has featured in 8072 squad games and has 1282 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 15.88%. He has 21409 kills in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the game’s current ranked season, AS Gaming has played a single squad match and has secured the win, holding a win rate of 100.00%. He has 27 kills for a K/D ratio of 27.00.

Amitbhai vs. AS Gaming: Comparing the Free Fire MAX stats of the two YouTubers

Amitbhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4168 5266 9752 2722 2312 8072 Wins 365 869 2682 362 332 1282 Win rate 8.75% 16.50% 27.50% 13.05% 14.35% 15.88% Kills 10004 14517 27278 10355 6490 21409 K/D ratio 2.63 3.30 3.86 4.30 3.28 3.15

Upon reviewing the BR Career stats of Amitbhai and AS Gaming, it appears that AS Gaming performs better in the solo mode, while Amitbhai excels in the duo and squad matches.

However, we cannot compare their ranked stats as AS Gaming has only played a single squad match and is yet to play in the solo and duo modes.

Note: Amitbhai and AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing the article. The numbers mentioned above are expected to change as they continue to engage in more matches.

