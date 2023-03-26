Amitbhai vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Amit Sharma and Sandeep Panwar are two Indian Free Fire content creators, popularly known as Amitbhai and FF Antaryami, respectively. They have posted videos surrounding the game over the past couple of years and accumulated great numbers on their YouTube channels.

As of now, Amitbhai’s Desi Gamers channel has 13.4 million subscribers with more than 2.06 billion views. Compared to these numbers, FF Antaryami currently has a lower subscriber count of 4.29 million, with over 680 million views combined.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194, and he has the following stats.

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats. (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has engaged in 4176 solo games and secured 366 victories for a win rate of 8.76%. He has accumulated 10045 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.64.

In the duo mode, Desi Gamers has played 5292 matches and clutched 877 Booyahs, which converts to a win percentage of 16.57%. With 14620 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The content creator has also participated in 9795 squad games and remained unbeaten in 2692 of them, which makes his win ratio 27.48%. He has killed 27455 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.87.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats. (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 84 solo-ranked games in the ongoing season and secured nine wins, which converts to a win percentage of 10.71%. At a K/D ratio of 3.97, he has 298 kills.

The player has also featured in 139 duo matches and come out on top in 17 of them, cementing a win rate of 12.23%. He has killed 416 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Finally, Amit Sharma has played 121 squad games in ranked, registering 40 victories in total and a win ratio of 33.05%. He has bagged 542 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.69.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840, and the following are his stats.

BR Career

FF Antaryami's BR Career stats. (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has competed in 4421 solo games and emerged victorious in 331 of them, scoring a win ratio of 7.43%. With 10193 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.47.

The YouTuber has played 7329 duo matches, managing 541 first-place finishes and a win rate of 7.38%. He has garnered 22525 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

As for the squad mode, the popular personality has 2633 wins in his 13426 appearances, which results in a win percentage of 19.61%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has clutched 40485 frags.

BR Ranked

FF Antaryami's BR Ranked stats. (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, FF Antaryami has played 140 solo games and bagged eight wins, which converts to a win rate of 5.71%. He has secured 475 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Sandeep Panwar has also taken part in 66 duo games and outclassed his enemies in two, which makes his win ratio 3.03%. He has killed 167 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Lastly, FF Antaryami has 27 victories in 245 squad matches, scoring a win percentage of 11.02%. He also has 1178 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.40.

Amitbhai vs FF Antaryami: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

BR Career

Amitbhai FF Antaryami Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4176 5292 9795 4421 7329 13426 Wins 366 877 2692 331 541 2633 Win rate 8.76% 16.57% 27.48% 7.43% 7.38% 19.61% Kills 10045 14620 27455 10193 22525 40485 K/D ratio 2.64 3.31 3.87 2.47 3.32 3.75

Looking at the BR Career stats, one can conclude that Amitbhai has the clear edge in solo and squad modes. In duo matches, FF Antaryami has a slightly K/D ratio, but the former has a significantly higher win rate.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai FF Antaryami Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 84 139 121 140 66 245 Wins 9 17 40 8 2 27 Win rate 10.71% 12.23% 33.05% 5.71% 3.03% 11.02% Kills 298 416 542 475 167 1178 K/D ratio 3.97 3.41 6.69 3.60 2.61 5.40

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai is performing better, with a higher K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solos, duos and squads.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of the two content creators were recorded while writing, and the numbers will change as they continue to play more matches.

