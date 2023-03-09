AS Gaming vs B2K: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

AS Gaming and B2K (Born2Kill) are two of the most popular content creators who have gained fame by uploading videos related to Free Fire. They have established themselves on YouTube and amassed substantial numbers on their channels.

When looking at the statistics of the two personalities, AS Gaming currently has 19.4 million subscribers, in addition to a total view count of more than 2.75 billion. In the meantime, B2K has 9.08 million subscribers and over 612 million views on his primary channel.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. The stats that he possesses are as follows:

BR Career

AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has been engaged in 2772 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 362, upholding a win rate of 13.05%. With 10355 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.30.

In duo matches, the player has made 2312 participations and has 332 Booyahs, giving way to a win ratio of 14.35%. He has garnered 6490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Lastly, the content creator has won 1282 out of the 8072 squad matches, resulting in a win percentage of 15.88%. There are 21409 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, AS Gaming featured in one squad match, and his side managed to register the win, leading to a win ratio of 100.00%. At a K/D ratio of 27.00, he has killed a total of 27 enemies.

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID is 320653047. He maintains the following stats in the game:

BR Career

B2K's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has appeared in 1410 solo matches, winning 173 for a win ratio of 12.26%. In the process, he has 4650 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Within the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3146 games and has remained unbeaten in 513, translating to a win percentage of 16.30%. He has accumulated 14875 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.65.

Born2Kill has also played 9632 squad games and has 1762 victories, coming down to a win ratio of 18.29%. He has bagged 56247 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 7.15.

BR Ranked

B2K's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played two ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX but has failed to get a win or any kills.

In the squad mode, he has played eight squad games and has two victories, possessing a win percentage of 25.00%. He has 49 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.17.

AS Gaming vs B2K: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

AS Gaming B2K Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2772 2312 8072 1410 3146 9632 Wins 362 332 1282 173 513 1762 Win rate 13.05% 14.35% 15.88% 12.26% 16.30% 18.29% Kills 10355 6490 21409 4650 14875 56247 K/D ratio 4.30 3.28 3.15 3.76 5.65 7.15

In the BR Career stats, AS Gaming is better in the solo mode in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, B2K has the edge over the former within the duo and squad modes.

Comparing the ranked stats of the two YouTubers isn’t possible as AS Gaming has played only a single squad match, while B2K has also appeared in only a few games.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of AS Gaming and B2K were recorded while writing the article. The stats are expected to change as they play more matches.

