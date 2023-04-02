AS Gaming vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most prominent personalities in the Free Fire community. They are immensely popular content creators from India who frequently post videos related to the game on their YouTube channels.

Both have amassed great numbers as time has passed, with AS Gaming currently having 19.4 million subscribers and a total of more than 2.78 billion views. In comparison, Lokesh Gamer has 15.3 million subscribers and a view count of over 1.61 billion views.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329 and he has accrued the following stats:

BR Career

AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has engaged in 2776 solo games and has 363 wins for a win rate of 13.07%. He has killed 10379 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The content creator has further played 2312 duo matches and has 332 Booyahs, giving way to a win ratio of 14.35%. With 6490 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.28.

He has 1285 victories in 8081 appearances and a win percentage of 15.90% in squad games. There are 21446 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.16.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played only two squad matches in the current ranked season so far, and he won one of them, coming in at a win ratio of 50.00%. He has registered 27 kills for a K/D ratio of 27.00.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068 and his stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Lokesh Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 1385 solo games and remained unbeaten in 141, leading to a win percentage of 10.18%. In the process, he has 2863 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.30.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1559 duo matches and has come out on top on 158 occasions, retaining a win rate of 10.13%. He has accumulated 2695 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.92.

The player has also featured in 3653 squad games, and his team has secured 786 wins, translating to a win ratio of 21.51%. He has notched up 7160 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

BR Ranked

Lokesh Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 19 solo matches and outclassed his foes in three, making his win rate 15.78%. He has racked up 66 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

The prominent personality has played three duo games as well but has failed to win. He has three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Finally, Lokes Gamer has taken part in 22 squad games and has six Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 27.27%. At a K/D ratio of 4.56, he has 73 eliminations.

AS Gaming vs Lokesh Gamer: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

AS Gaming Lokesh Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2776 2312 1285 1385 1559 3653 Wins 363 332 1285 141 158 786 Win rate 13.07% 14.35% 15.90% 10.18% 10.13% 21.51% Kills 10379 6490 21446 2863 2695 7160 K/D ratio 4.30 3.28 3.16 2.30 1.92 2.50

Comparing BR Career stats, AS Gaming has the edge within the solo and duo modes. Coming into the squad matches, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

Comparing the ranked stats of the two content creators wouldn’t be possible as AS Gaming has played only two squad games and none in solo or duo.

Note: AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing, and they will change as the YouTubers play more matches.

