3 best features in Free Fire OB40 Advance Server

Free Fire's OB40 update is going to be released soon, and fans are excited to see what Garena has in store for them. The developers are well-known for frequently introducing new content and features that enhance this battle-royale experience. Not only do regular updates help keep things fresh for loyal players, but also help reel in new ones.

Garena has announced that the Advance Server for OB40's update will go live on May 19, 2023, and close on May 29, 2023. Players who are looking to explore all the upcoming features can register for the server and participate in playtests. This will let them report bugs to the developers, offer Garena feedback, and even earn some free rewards along the way.

Garena hasn't announced an official release date for the new update yet. However, based on Free Fire's patch release patterns, it is likely to launch within the first week of June.

Most appealing features in Free Fire OB40 Advance Server

1) New Ranked season

Garena will launch a new Free Fire Ranked Season that introduces new game modes, tournaments, and top-up events that offer plenty of rewards — such as weapons, utilities, cosmetics, emotes, etc. — for the OB40 Advance Server.

Since Ranked matches promote intense PvP competition, players can participate in these games to climb up the leaderboard quickly and win lots of freebies. It is important to note that at the beginning of each season, players will be demoted to a lower rank and will have to keep playing games to level up faster.

2) New character and game mode

A new character named Sonia will make her debut in the OB40 update. Her description in the game reads:

"A ruthless Artificial Intelligence in search of truth. She believes she understands humans better than anyone else and wants to transform them through nanobiotechnology, making the future less painful and suffering."

Along with that, a new game mode called Metropolis will be introduced that splits players into two teams: Division and Prison. Beyond this, Garena hasn't provided any further information about the fresh entity and game mode. Players will have to wait till the Advance Server goes live to learn more about these inclusions.

3) Improvements to Clash Squad Mode

Some new improvements to the 4v4 Clash Squad Mode can also be expected in the Advance Server. One of the prominent inclusions is a Vending Machine that could be added into this mode, which will allow players to purchase weapons during matches.

This could be one of the best and most intriguing features in the game, allowing gamers to switch to more powerful guns mid-match and assert their dominance on the field. The Vending Machine can be used effectively as long as players have enough FF Tokens to make purchases.

A lot more is expected to arrive in the upcoming update on top of the above-mentioned features. Players who register for the playtest will receive an activation code. They will have to use it to access the new Advance Server and explore all the new features Free Fire developers will officially release next month.

This is not only a good opportunity to get a first-hand experience of what the new update will bring but is also a great opportunity to earn free diamonds as a reward for playtesting and giving valuable feedback to the developers. This is one of the best ways to acquire new in-game collectibles at no cost.

Additionally, Garena has also released Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to acquire some new Emotes and Gloo Wall skins that will be beneficial for players looking to boast their new collection of rewards once the ranked season for OB40 commences.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to a government-imposed ban. Players should avoid playing the title. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

