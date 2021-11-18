5 best Free Fire drop tactics to loot easily and get kills

Ensuring a perfect landing in Free Fire has several benefits. Players will get the first pick for loot and will be able to prepare to face opponents. However, landing is not that simple in-game.

There are several aspects players need to keep in mind while landing. The most important being securing loot and scoring some early-game kills. By following a few tips, both of these can be achieved.

Use these tips and tricks to get a headstart in Free Fire matches

1) Use Falco's "Skyline Spree" ability to land faster

Falco's "Skyline Spree" ability is very powerful during the early game. It enables players to land fast, which is useful when attempting hot-drops. At max level, the gliding speed is increased by 45% upon skydive. A further 50% speed increase is provided to diving after the parachute opens.

2) Drop into high-tier loot zones

Landing in Free Fire high-tier loot zones is a high risk-high reward scenario. Players who are able to land fast will secure amazing gear and should be able to deal with opponents from the get-go.

However, failure to land swiftly and acquire loot will end badly. Players will either have to escape the area or get eliminated early in the game.

3) Land next to an enemy and ambush them

If an enemy has landed nearby, an easy way to eliminate them is via an ambush. Since the opponent will be busy looking for loot, their guard will be lowered. Players can use this opportunity to eliminate them.

4) Try to spot loot while landing to save time

Finding good loot in Free Fire can often be difficult. However, there is a simple trick players can use to save time. After the parachute has been deployed and players slow down on their descent, they can use this time to scan for loot.

Being able to identify loot while landing is a vital skill to have. This will save time during looting, as players can find the gun they need.

5) Land into a hot-drop zone and lock it down

Hot-drop zones in Free Fire are dangerous landing areas. Surviving the drop is very unlikely given the number of opponents that land here. However, this can be used to gain an advantage.

Players who are able to land in a hot-drop zone first can lock it down. With the bare minimum amount of loot, the zone can be controlled and held. Opponents landing with be defenseless, enabling players to score easy early-game kills.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

