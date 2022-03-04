Best Free Fire Max pets for aggressive players in March 2022

Pets play a huge role in Free Fire MAX. They offer strategic support, and at times, they directly improve the character's abilities as well. However, only a few of them are suited to benefit aggressive players in combat.

These pets and their abilities provide combat bonuses to the user and allow them to gain a direct advantage in-game. If used tactfully, the user can improve their odds of claiming a Booyah in every match.

Pets that are well-suited for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX

5) Flash

Despite being a tortoise, Flash has slick moves up his sleeves. His ability, Steel Shell, protects the user from incoming fire. The damage taken from behind will be reduced by 25% up to 150 durability points. Once used, it will take 90 seconds to cool down.

This is really useful when a player has to retreat from combat. Given that their opponents will shoot at them as they run away, the damage reduction will improve the odds of escaping alive.

4) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is a lively pet in Free Fire MAX. Its ability, Bouncing Bonus, provides the player with EP in-game. Every time the safe zone shrinks, the user receives 50 EP. This ability remains active throughout the match.

While EP is easy to store and maintain during the early game, finding mushrooms or inhalers becomes hard towards the end of the match. With Agent Hop by the player's side, they won't have to worry about EP all that much.

3) Yeti

Yeti is the perfect pet for aggressive players who enjoy rushing into action. The Frost Fortress ability reduces the damage taken from explosives by 30%. Once used, the ability takes 90 seconds to cool down.

Given that many opponents use grenades to stop a rush, a player can utilize Yeti’s ability to mitigate damage. In theory, the player should be able to survive the blast and attack the opponent with ease.

2) Sensei Tig

Aggressive players in Free Fire MAX often get marked by others. This is done to determine where they are on the map and allows the user to mount an admirable counterattack.

Using Sensei Tig's ability, Nimble Ninja, a player will be able to reduce the duration of an opponent's marking ability by 50%. In theory, this will allow the user to get rid of the mark and become invisible on the minimap sooner.

1) Dreki

Oftentimes during combat, the player's prey manages to escape. Without a sense of direction, the user will be unable to locate their target again. This is where Dreki's ability, Dragon Glare, comes into use.

This allows the player to spot up to four opponents who are healing using medkits within a 30-meter range. Once marked, they remain highlighted for five seconds. If the user is quick enough, they can easily rush to their targets and ambush them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu