Best Free Fire pets to pair with Alok for high K/D ratio

To maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire, players must either avoid eliminations or play aggressively and go for maximum kills. However, gamers should take into account certain factors that can significantly affect their gameplay. Free Fire pets are among these factors.

Free Fire characters, enhanced by the pets' unique attributes, can indeed perform better. Alok is one of the most magnificent FF characters and is a prime choice for rushers and rank pushers. Hence, pairing an ideal pet with Alok can considerably increase gamers' K/D ratio.

Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a five-meter aura that increases the movement speed of the user by 15% and also recovers five HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds. The ability has a 45-second cooldown time.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Five best Free Fire pets to use with Alok to increase K/D ratio

1) Dreki

Ability: Dragon Glare

Dreki's Dragon Glare skill spots up to four enemies who use medkits within a range of 30 meters. The effects will only last five seconds.

Dreki is highly recommended for rushers because, in intense combat situations, they can immediately rush toward their opponents even if they pause the fight to use medkits. Alok's ability will help the user by providing increased movement speed while recovering health points.

2) Rockie

Ability: Stay Chill

The cooldown time (CD) of active abilities is pretty frustrating if the situation demands the use of the ability. Although Alok's CD is not that lengthy, in severe conditions, it may fail to heal the user quickly.

Rockie's Stay Chill ability is dedicated to active skills. With this, the CD of the equipped active skill is reduced by 15%. In Alok's case, Drop The Beats' CD of 45 seconds will be reduced to 38.25 seconds.

3) Poring

Ability: Stitch and Patch

Armors play a vital role in defending against the enemy's deadly offense. However, these can take limited damage, beyond which they become useless. Poring helps in sustaining the durability of the armor of the user.

The Stitch and Patch ability increases helmet and vest durability by one every second. Additionally, it also prevents up to level-3 helmets and armor from being destroyed. It is a must-use pet for rushers who use Alok.

4) Mr. Waggor

Ability: Smooth Gloo

Gloo walls are one of the most valuable elements in Free Fire. These are defensive utilities that deploy a temporary wall, protecting the user from enemy attacks. The more gloo walls a player has, the more confident he can feel.

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability generates gloo walls without any limitations. When the user has less than two gloo-wall grenades, it produces one gloo wall every 100 seconds.

5) Dr. Beanie

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

In Free Fire, gamers can mute the sound generated by their footsteps by moving while in a crouched position. This is important when players want to sneak up on their enemies silently. However, the movement speed of the player drastically decreases in this position.

Alok has the power to increase the movement speed to a certain extent. Moreover, if Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability is equipped, the movement of the user will be boosted by 60% when in a crouched position.

Note: The Free Fire pets listed above are not placed in any order, and the abilities described are at their maximum level. Also, this article solely reflects the author's opinion.

