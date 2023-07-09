Best Garena Free Fire close-range tips and tricks in July 2023

Garena Free Fire is among the most reputed battle royale titles in the market. It demands players showcase their best skills with different weapons and characters to enhance their chances of survival and grabbing a Booyah. Therefore, one must choose the best characters depending on their playstyle and squad, as well as the finest guns.

Garena's title often features close-range combat. In such situations where players need to face intense firefights, they have to remember a few basic tips to emerge victorious. Today's article has crucial tips every Free Fire player should remember to win close-range gunfights.

Note: This article reflects the author’s point of view. Indian players should refrain from playing Garena's Free Fire as the application is banned in India. However, they can try out the MAX version which is still available in Indian markets and is identical to the game.

Top Garena Free Fire tips and tricks to emerge victorious in close-range combat

1) Do not stick to one place

Players should never make the mistake of sticking to one place. Understandably, camping in buildings is considered safe, especially when you have landed in a hot drop zone. However, in a close-range gunfight, sticking to one location often helps your opponent instead.

You should always be moving to confuse your opponents. Jiggling the joystick while shooting instead of standing still is also advantageous in close-range gunfights. Always be on the move and try to catch your enemies with surprise to win more fights in the game.

2) Keep looking for cover

Always try to find cover in a close-range gunfight in the game. There will be instances when you have to roam around in the open. Try to guess your enemy's movement and use gloo walls to seek cover in such situations.

Seeking cover is important for better protection in close-range fights in Garena's Free Fire. It will provide you with a huge tactical advantage as it helps you change their position, take a new approach to attack, and keep your enemies guessing.

3) Choose the right weapon

Garena's Free Fire has a varied arsenal, helping you choose the right weapons for different attacks. There are specific guns and melee options that will be helpful in specific types of gunfights; shotguns and automatic rifles are some of the best choices for close-range battles.

So, while many beginners get lured by the weapon aesthetics, a pro player should always opt for the option that suits their playstyle. Check out the Garena Free Fire weapon tier list to choose the perfect close-range weapons in the game.

4) Choose the right duo of active skills

Garena Free Fire recently introduced duo active skill modes, where you can combine two different types of characters. This, depending on your playstyle, can become a huge tactical benefit in specific gunfights and increase your chances of survival.

You can select from various combinations that will aid in different types of close-range fights. Check out some of the best duo active skill modes here.

5) Avoid rushing without enough health

Since you can lose significant health while battling your enemies in close-range gunfights, avoiding rushing without a full HP bar is best. This is a mistake a lot of beginners make.

After knocking out an enemy character, many rush for a kill while the knocked-out opponent is often covered by their teammates, who stay alert for oncoming attacks. Thus, it is best to wait after knocking out your opponents to fill your HP back up.

Listed above are some of the best tips to follow when you are trying to win more close-range gunfights in the game. Follow these to improve your gameplay and win more games.

