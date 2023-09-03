Free Fire has risen to immense popularity in the nation, helping many talented players establish a career in esports or content creation. YouTube plays host to several of these gamers, whose videos revolve around FF. Finding the best creators who play that title on this platform can be a hassle, however. This is because YT is filled with people making content related to Free Fire or its MAX variant.

The top 5 FF content creators on YouTube, based on their subscriber counts, will be mentioned in this article. This will help you follow them easily, allowing you to watch their gameplay and learn from it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here is a list of the best Indian Free Fire YouTubers

5) Storm Brothers

Storm Shekhu and his brother, Storm Shakti, own the channel Storm Brothers. Their content is famous for offering helpful tips and tricks to conquer the Free Fire battleground. The brothers joined YouTube in 2020 and since have uploaded 510 videos, accumulating over 1.49 million subscribers.

The FF MAX ID of Storm Shakti is 627927969; he is currently ranked Diamond in BR and Master in CS mode. His brother, Storm's FF MAX ID is 340600530; he is ranked Diamond in both BR and CS modes in Free Fire.

4) Skylord

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is another popular figure in the Free Fire community. He covers a vast range of gaming-related content on his YouTube channel and has uploaded nearly 235 videos.

He joined YouTube in 2020 and has gained over 2.02M subscribers since. Abhiyuday also maintains three other channels: Skylive, Skylite, and Skyvlog, where he tries his hand at PC games as well as vlogging.

His FF MAX ID is 77985476, using which you can visit his in-game profile named Skylord 69. In the current season, he has achieved the Master rank in BR and Heroic in CS.

3) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers are one of the most subscribed YouTube channels run by Free Fire gamers. Like Storm Brothers, two individuals own this profile: Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain. The duo created the account in 2018 and has uploaded nearly 2K videos. With so many clips available for viewing, hem 12M subscribers.

Apart from Free Fire, they also stream GTA V, Fall Guys, and Among Us on their channel. For those unaware, they created the guild TSG-Army, whose FF ID is 61836290.

TSG-RTK10 is Ritik Jain’s IGN; you can find him via his FF ID of 124975352. The IGN of Jash Dhoka is TSG|Jash|, and his FF ID is 123643969.

2) Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, better known as Amitbhai, is a popular FF content creator on YouTube who has received 13.8 million subscribers and has uploaded over 1.3K videos until now. He is famous for his entertainingly funny content with dexterous gameplay. Amit's fanbase is not just limited to YouTube, as his Instagram account has a massive 2.5M followers.

He is a member of the famous guild Survivors ☆☆☆, whose in-game ID is 60727130. You can check out his in-game profile, NotAmitBhaii, via his FF ID of 206746194.

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming is currently the most subscribed channel on the list of FF YouTubers. Owned by Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, this profile boasts a whopping 35.6 million subscribers.

He has uploaded nearly 1.2K videos on his YouTube account, which show his expertise in Free Fire while offering new tips and tricks in a simplified manner for you to use. Ajjubhai is most players' first pick when it comes to learning from a YouTuber.

His IGN is ajjubhai94, and you can visit his profile via his FF ID: 451012596. Ajay stands shoulder to shoulder with Amit Sharma (the owner of the channel, Desi Gamers) as a member of the guild Survivors ☆☆☆.

