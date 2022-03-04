Best passive abilities in Free Fire MAX for safe rank push in March 2022

In Free Fire MAX, characters have different abilities. However, they can be broadly classified into two types: passive and active. Active abilities provide powerful temporary buffs when activated. Once used, they must cool down before being used again.

However, passive abilities can be used throughout the match. Although they are not supposed to be as powerful as active ones, a few stand out in this regard. If they are utilized correctly, players can safely rank push in-game.

Free Fire MAX passive abilities that will allow players to safely push rank in-game

5) Nairi

Nairi is one of the newest characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Ice Iron, provides a two-in-one bonus. When the user places a gloo wall, it can recover 30% of its durability every second. Additionally, the user can also deal 25% bonus damage to gloo walls while using an AR.

This dual ability gives the players a balanced approach in-game. They will be able to defend themselves better in combat and break apart an opponent's gloo wall with ease.

4) Leon

Of all the passive abilities in Free Fire MAX, Leon's Buzzer Beater is by far the most unique. If the user is able to survive an encounter with an opponent in combat, they will recover 30 HP.

What makes this ability powerful is that the user need not defeat their opponent. They simply need to exit the active combat situation to recover HP. This can be done indefinitely throughout the match.

3) Maro

Although Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, provides a direct combat bonus, it does so from a safe distance. Users looking to avoid close-range fights can use this ability to deal damage from afar.

As the distance from the target increases, so does the damage dealt. The bonus damage scales to a maximum of 25%. If the target is marked, an additional 3.5% damage is inflicted by the user.

2) Kapella

Kapella offers a plethora of bonuses to players. Her ability, Healing Song, increases the effect of healing items and skills by 20% each. Additionally, when an ally falls in battle, the bleed-out effect is slowed by 30%.

Although this Free Fire MAX character is well-suited to solo mode, her abilities are best utilized when playing with a squad. While the healing bonuses will come into use, the bleed-out reduction is the cherry on top.

1) Maxim

Maxim has a very simple but effective ability in Free Fire MAX called Gluttony. It allows the user to consume mushrooms and use medkits 25% faster throughout the match.

In theory, with the increased consumption speed, players will be able to heal rapidly in-game. This will improve their chances of survival and replenish their health post-haste.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

