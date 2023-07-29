Bhavanth Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Free Fire’s popularity across India has led to a rise in content creation in various regional languages. Bhavanth Gamer is one of the most popular YouTubers among the Malayalam-speaking audience, and he has been regularly livestreaming the game on his channel. He currently possesses a subscriber count of 620k, alongside a total view count of more than 61.36 million.

He additionally has close to 100k followers on his Instagram handle, clearly depicting his popularity. Fans can find details regarding Bhavanth Gamer’s Free Fire ID and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned inside India, so players from there are advised to refrain from playing the game. However, they can engage in the MAX version since the same was not prohibited.

Exploring Bhavanth Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Bhavanth Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 438350610, and his IGN is “BHAVANTH YT.” He is the leader of the BG ARMY guild, whose Guild ID is 69206131.

The prominent content creator is currently ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. Listed below are the stats that he maintains inside the battle royale title:

BR Career

Bhavanth Gamer's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Bhavanth Gamer has engaged in 2744 solo games in Free Fire and has 233 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 8.49%. With 4896 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.95.

The player has also competed in 3205 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 688, giving way to a win rate of 21.46%. At a K/D ratio of 3.64, he has 9164 eliminations.

Coming to the squad mode, the content creator has 3668 victories in 11106 appearances, making his win rate 33.02%. He has accumulated 34058 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.58.

BR Ranked

Bhavanth Gamer's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within the current BR-Ranked Season 34, Bhavanth Gamer has played one solo match. However, he doesn't have any victories. He has notched six kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.00.

The YouTuber has played five duo games as well but has failed to win any of them. He has 11 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Lastly, Bhavanth Gamer has featured in 47 squad games and has come out on top on six occasions, giving way to a win rate of 12.76%. He has killed 133 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Note: Bhavanth Gamer’s Free fire stats were recorded while writing this article (July 29, 2023). The stats above will alter as he engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Bhavanth Gamer began his journey in content creation a couple of years back, and he has amassed incredible numbers since. He currently has 481 uploads, of which the highest-watched one has received 1.6 million. As per Social Blade, his subscriber and view counts have grown by 3k and 1.063 million in the last 30 days.

Besides his main channel, Bhavanth Gamer also operates – Bhavanth Vlogs. It has 80.2k subscribers, alongside a view count of over 581k.

