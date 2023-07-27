Botla Nahid On Fire’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Free Fire’s growing popularity has helped content creators like Botla Nahid On Fire amass great numbers on their YouTube channels. He has essentially been posting videos related to the battle royale title for the past couple of years, and his engaging content in Bengali is enjoyed by thousands. He currently has a subscriber count of 562k, alongside a view count of more than 30 million.

You can find details about Botla Nahid On Fire’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban on Free Fire in the country, Indian players are recommended to avoid playing or downloading the game on their mobile devices. However, since the MAX version wasn’t banned, they are free to engage in the same.

Exploring Botla Nahid On Fire’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Botla Nahid On Fire’s Free Fire ID is 1562165627, and his ID level is 71. He is the leader of the BOTLA WORLD guild, whose Guild ID is 3011188029.

He is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he maintains are listed below:

BR Career

Here are Botla Nahid On Fire's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Botla Nahid On Fire has competed in 2128 solo games and has come out on top on 49 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 2.30%. With 2407 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.16.

The content creator has also engaged in 2072 duo matches and has managed to better his foes in 104 games, giving way to a win rate of 5.01%. He has secured 3309 frags in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.68.

He has made 6807 appearances in the squad mod and has 960 victories, converting to a win rate of 14.10%. He has bagged 18034 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.08.

BR Ranked

Here are Botla Nahid On Fire's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current BR-Ranked Season 34, Botla Nahid On Fire has participated in seven duo matches and has one Booyah, leading to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 23 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Lastly, the YouTuber has engaged in 144 squad games, and his team has 27 wins, resulting in a win rate of 18.75%. He has 548 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Note: Botla Nahid On Fire’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (July 27, 2023). The stats above will change as he continues to play matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Botla Nahid On Fire’s consistent and engaging content has helped him garner massive numbers on his YouTube channel. His oldest video was uploaded on August 2022, and he currently has 62 videos, the most-watched one being a YouTube Short with 4.8 million views.

As per Social Blade, Botla Nahid On Fire has received 51k subscribers over the last 30 days. His view count has grown by 2.555 million views in the same period.

